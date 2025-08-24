New Black Sea gas platform to begin operations mid‑2028: Minister

Türkiye’s latest floating production platform (FPU) for the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea is scheduled to enter service by mid‑2028, marking the next major step in the country’s offshore energy expansion.

According to the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, the new ship‑shaped FPU will advance the field’s development to Phase 3.

An agreement has been signed with a Chinese company to supply the platform, which is already under construction in China. The contract covers engineering, procurement, manufacturing, installation and commissioning.

“The new production platform will operate in the Black Sea and boost our output capacity. With this platform, Phase 3 production at the Sakarya Gas Field will reach 40 million cubic meters per day,” Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

“A sister platform will join our Osman Gazi Floating Production Platform. We expect the new platform, currently under construction in China, to set sail for Türkiye by the end of 2027. The new production platform, which we plan to commission by mid‑2028, will operate in the Black Sea,” he added.

Bayraktar noted that current daily output from the Sakarya Gas Field stands at 9.5 million cubic meters. “The Osman Gazi Floating Production Platform, due in mid‑2026, will raise that to 20 million cubic meters per day,” he said.

Like the Osman Gazi platform, the new vessel will measure 273 meters in length, 54 meters in width and 26 meters in depth.

It will process raw gas at sea — handling well control, water separation, drying, compression, and measurement — before sending it via underwater pipeline to shore for direct transfer into the national transmission network.

 

