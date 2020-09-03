New anti-terrorism operation starts in eastern Turkey

  • September 03 2020 09:57:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A new anti-terrorism operation has been launched in Turkey’s eastern Muş, Bingöl, and southeastern Diyarbakır provinces, the Interior Ministry announced on Sept. 3. 

Operation Yıldırım-9 Şenyayla is aimed at eliminating the separatist terror group [PKK] from the country and neutralizing all terrorists taking shelter in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

As many as 1,022 security personnel, including Gendarmerie Special Operations forces, police, and security guards, are taking part in the operation, it added.

On Sep. 1, Operation Yıldırım-8 was launched in Turkey’s southeastern Mardin province.

At least 38 terrorists have been neutralized, 22 collaborators nabbed, 80 caves, shelters, and storages destroyed, and a large quantity of arms, ammunition, and other supplies have been seized in Yildirim operations to date, the ministry said.

It said the action against terrorists is continuing without any letup, and with the support of the Turkish public.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.


