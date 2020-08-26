New anti-terror operation launched in SE Turkey

  • August 26 2020 10:56:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A new anti-terror operation has been initiated in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province, the Interior Ministry announced on Aug. 26.

Operation Yıldırım-7 is aimed at completely eliminating the separatist terror group [PKK] and neutralize all terrorists taking shelter in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

As many as 1,495 security personnel, including Gendarmerie Special Operations forces, police, and security guards, are taking part in the operation, it added.

This is Turkey's latest push to neutralize PKK terrorists in the region, following the start of Operation Yıldırım-6 on Aug. 19.

At least 31 terrorists have been neutralized, 48 caves, shelters, and storages destroyed, and a large quantity of arms, ammunition, and other supplies have been seized in Yildrim operations, the ministry said.

It said the action against terrorists is continuing without letup and with the support of the Turkish public.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

