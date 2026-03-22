Nevruz should serve as beacon for peace in the region: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has paid homage to Nevruz, the harbinger of spring and symbol of nature’s rebirth, as a beacon for peace, stability and comfort in the region amid ongoing wars and armed conflicts that affect the lives of millions of people.

In a written message on the occasion of Nevruz, on March 21, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his wish that the regional fest bring peace and calm to the region, as well as wealth to Türkiye and all humanity.

“May this meaningful day serve as a beacon for the end of conflicts in our region. I wish that the spirit of spring heralded by Nevruz will bring hope to our hearts, peace to our societies, and harmony to our world,” Erdoğan said.

He extended his wishes for Nevruz to the people in Iran, Syria and Iraq who are currently suffering from the continued war and other conflicts.

Erdoğan’s message also addressed the Turkic world which is celebrating the Nevruz as the beginning of the spring.

“From our 81 provinces to every corner of the Turkic world, we gather around the Nowruz fire, united in the same spirit. As a step toward deepening our unity of spirits, we have made Nowruz a day of celebration for all of us. In 2026, we will host the 13th Summit of our Family Council in Türkiye, hopefully building upon the momentum already achieved,” he stated.

Erdoğan added: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our friends, brothers and sisters from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan, from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan, and from Turkmenistan to Turkish Cyprus and Hungary, on the occasion of Nevruz.”

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel, in a message on Nevruz, underlined that the main opposition party will continue to support justice and political competition under multi-party system.

“We will not allow the Kurds’ peace hopes turn into an element of political negotiations. We will live as honorable citizens of this country in equality and peace,” he said.