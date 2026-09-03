Netflix sets Matthew Perry doc for October

LOS ANGELES

‘The One About Matthew Perry’ will be released in October.

Netflix will release a three-part documentary series about late “Friends” star Matthew Perry on Oct. 27.



Titled “The One About Matthew Perry,” the series will explore the actor’s life, career and personal struggles, offering a portrait of Perry beyond his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom.



Directed by Emmy winner Mary Robertson, the documentary will feature previously unheard testimonies from Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, and his longtime friends. It will also include previously unreleased photographs and videos from the Perry family’s private archive.



The series will examine Perry’s rise to fame, his work in television, film and theater, as well as his long struggle with addiction. According to Netflix, the documentary aims to show the person behind the public image and highlight Perry’s openness about addiction and his efforts to help others facing similar problems.



Perry died in October 2023 at the age of 54. He was best known for playing Chandler Bing on “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 and made him one of television’s most recognizable comedy stars.



The documentary is being produced by Maxine Productions, a Sony Pictures Television company.