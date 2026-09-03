Istanbul State Opera and Ballet to open new season on Sept 19

ISTANBUL

The new season will feature the premieres of two operas, two ballet productions, two modern dance works and a children’s ballet.

Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) will open its 2026-2027 artistic season on Sept. 19, featuring new opera, ballet and modern dance productions alongside a wide range of concerts at Istanbul’s Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) and the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House.



The new season will feature the premieres of two operas, two ballet productions, two modern dance works and a children’s ballet.



IDOB General Director and Artistic Director Caner Akgün told state-run Anadolu Agency that the season would open with Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, featuring the IDOB orchestra and choir under the musical direction of İbrahim Yazıcı.



Akgün said the institution aims to highlight the healing power of art through its productions.



“We will stage Turgay Erdener’s ‘Afife,’ one of the most valuable ballet works in the history of the Republic. The IDOB ballet company is excited to bring this important work back to life under the conditions of AKM, with Beyhan Murphy’s concept. Our production of ‘Lucia di Lammermoor’ will also return,” he said.



Highlighting the importance of AKM for IDOB, Akgün said the institution had gained international recognition through the venue and its experienced artistic staff.



“IDOB has made a major impact not only in our country but also internationally, thanks to the influence of Atatürk Cultural Center and our strong and experienced team. We have created an environment where our international connections have grown and where we can convey our messages to the world from AKM. This is one of our greatest sources of pride,” he said.



William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” ballet will also meet audiences in November.



Akgün said IDOB was focusing on Turkish values and supporting contemporary Turkish composers by staging both new works and pieces that had not been performed for many years.



“One of our most important works is Ahmet Adnan Saygun’s ‘Gilgamesh’ opera. We presented its world premiere for the first time in many years,” he said.



He added that “Edusa,” by Güldiyar Tanrıdağlı, the first female Turkish opera composer of the Republican era, would return to the stage. The work combines Tanrıdağlı’s music with a libretto by writer İskender Pala.



Akgün said IDOB was also creating opportunities for contemporary Turkish composers at the Süreyya Opera House and supporting new and experimental Turkish works.



The operas “Tehlikeli Oyun” and “Deli Dumrul,” which were staged last year, will return this season.



“We will stage the world premiere of Selman Ada’s ‘The Overcoat’ at the Süreyya Opera House this year. Selman Ada will also conduct the premiere of his work. It was inspired by Gogol’s ‘The Overcoat,’ and we are very excited about it,” Akgün said.

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Gounod’s “Faust” will be staged in French in a contemporary ballet interpretation by the modern dance company, while Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” and “Falstaff” will continue to be performed.



The IDOB ballet company will also undertake an international project in December, performing “The Nutcracker” at Teatro Lirico di Cagliari, one of Europe’s leading opera houses.



The production will feature a reinterpretation by Turkish choreographer Mehmet Balkan.



Akgün described the project as a major source of pride and excitement for the company.



Akgün said IDOB had established protocols with the state opera and ballet companies of Sofia and Bucharest and was also collaborating with international artists at festivals.



The company’s classical ballet repertoire includes “Giselle,” which will return in February.



In March, IDOB will stage a neoclassical interpretation of a work by George Balanchine, founder of the New York City Ballet. The choreography, based on Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade,” will be accompanied by Philip Glass’ “Circle of Fifths.” Ulvi Cemal Erkin’s “Köçekçe” will also be incorporated into the program.



“We believe that, after detailed work with our principal choreographers and ballet company, we will present a very special evening,” Akgün said.



The season will close in May 2027 with Giacomo Puccini’s “Turandot.”



Italian director Roberto Catalano will stage the production, while Ayyub Guliyev, music director of the Azerbaijan State Theatre, will conduct the orchestra and serve as musical director.



Akgün said “Turandot” would have a special significance for the institution and remain an important part of its repertoire for many years.



IDOB will continue its projects for children and young audiences alongside its opera, ballet and modern dance productions. “Cinderella” and “The Little Prince” will remain in the repertoire, while auditions for the children’s choir will be held in October.



Fernando Melo’s “Wind Tree” will open the Istanbul Theatre Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts, on Oct. 24-25. The work will be added to IDOB’s repertoire from January.



The Modern Dance Company will continue its “Pinocchio” project, while “Delirium” and “Dance Adrenalin” will also remain in the program.



The new season will also feature Mozart’s “The Abduction from the Seraglio,” Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman” and Britten’s “The Turn of the Screw.”



Akgün said producing works in different languages and styles helped raise the company’s artistic standards, adding that the depth and diversity of its repertoire were among the priorities of its artistic management.



IDOB aims to welcome around 200,000 spectators during the new season. Akgün noted that productions reaching occupancy rates of up to 90 percent demonstrated strong audience interest in high-quality performances.