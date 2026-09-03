Bursa Gastronomy Festival to bring flavors from world

Bursa Gastronomy Festival to bring flavors from world

BURSA
Bursa Gastronomy Festival to bring flavors from world

The event will offer Bursa’s geographically indicated products, flavors from different regions of Türkiye, as well as other products.

The International Bursa Gastronomy Festival will be held for the fifth time at Merinos Park from Sept. 18 to 20, bringing together food enthusiasts, chefs and gastronomy professionals from Türkiye and abroad.


Organized by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality, the festival aims to promote Bursa’s rich culinary heritage, boost gastronomy tourism, support local producers and pass the city’s culinary traditions on to future generations.


This year’s festival will also feature special events marking the 700th anniversary of the conquest of Bursa.


Yıldırım Mayor Oktay Yılmaz said gastronomy had become one of the most powerful drivers of tourism, noting that travelers increasingly wanted to experience the culture and local flavors of the cities they visited.


The festival will feature six main event areas, including a main stage hosting gastronomy talks, cooking shows and concerts, as well as cooking competitions, food workshops, cultural events and activities for children.


World-renowned chefs and gastronomy professionals will share their expertise through Gastro Stage and masterclass programs, while academics, food writers and industry representatives will hold talks on various aspects of Turkish and Bursa cuisine.


A special exhibition and experience area titled “A 700-Year Culinary Journey That Began with the Conquest” will be set up as part of the celebrations marking the 700th anniversary of the conquest of Bursa.


Themed around the city’s culinary history, the area will explore the transition from the Seljuk period to the early Ottoman era, Ottoman and Balkan culinary traditions, and the evolution of Bursa cuisine to the present day.


Visitors will be able to explore the history through themed decorations, historical narratives, tasting stands, hands-on workshops and exhibitions.


The festival will also showcase local cuisines from Bursa’s sister cities and feature international food tastings by guest chefs.


Around 145 stalls will offer Bursa’s geographically indicated products, flavors from different regions of Türkiye, as well as products presented by local producers, women’s cooperatives, associations, district municipalities and international sister cities.


The three-day festival will also feature approximately 20 gastronomy talks and shows covering topics ranging from Bursa cuisine and Ottoman culinary traditions to geographically indicated products, fine dining, fusion cuisine, zero-waste kitchens and the influence of the historic Silk Road on gastronomy.

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