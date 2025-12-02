Netflix makes cash offer to buy Warner Bros Discovery: Report

Netflix makes cash offer to buy Warner Bros Discovery: Report

NEW YORK
Netflix makes cash offer to buy Warner Bros Discovery: Report

Streaming giant Netflix has made a mostly cash offer to buy TV and film group Warner Bros Discovery as the storied yet debt-laden Hollywood studio presses on with a sale that could remake the U.S. media landscape, a report said.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix joined Paramount Skydance and Comcast, the owner of NBCUniversal, in a second round of an auction that was being negotiated throughout the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

The parent company of HBO, CNN and the Warner Bros film studio officially put itself up for sale in October after receiving multiple unsolicited offers, setting aside a planned split into two separate entities, one focused on streaming and studios, the other on traditional cable networks.

Warner Bros Discovery was originally targeted by Paramount, recently acquired by the billionaire tech family of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, one of the world's richest men.

His son David Ellison, a movie producer, is the Paramount CEO and had made three consecutive offers for the entertainment group before Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav launched the official sale process.

Netflix, the world's largest streaming service with over 280 million subscribers globally, is working on a bridge loan totaling tens of billions of dollars to finance its potential acquisition, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

The deal would bulk up Netflix's already considerable content production capabilities and secure premium assets like HBO and Warner Bros studios.

It would also likely face close scrutiny by antitrust authorities in the United States and potentially in other major markets.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

    Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

  2. Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

    Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

  3. German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

    German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

  4. Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

    Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

  5. Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live

    Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live
Recommended
Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low
EU agrees deal to ban Russian gas by autumn 2027

EU agrees deal to ban Russian gas by autumn 2027
Tech boss Dell gives $6.25 bln to Trump accounts for kids

Tech boss Dell gives $6.25 bln to 'Trump accounts' for kids
Chinese smart glasses firms eye overseas conquest

Chinese smart glasses firms eye overseas conquest
Airbus says up to 628 A320 planes need inspection

Airbus says up to 628 A320 planes need inspection
Trump hints economic adviser Hassett may be Fed chair pick

Trump hints economic adviser Hassett may be Fed chair pick
Construction sector drives Türkiye’s third-quarter growth

Construction sector drives Türkiye’s third-quarter growth
WORLD German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in London on Wednesday for the start of a state visit, the first by the official German head of state in 27 years.
ECONOMY Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 31.07 percent in November, reaching its lowest level in the last 48 months.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿