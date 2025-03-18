Netanyahu's party says far-right faction led by Ben-Gvir to rejoin Israel government

JERUSALEM
The far-right Otzma Yehudit party, headed by firebrand politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, will rejoin the Israeli government, a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud movement said on Tuesday.

"Likud and Otzma Yehudit have agreed that the Otzma Yehudit faction will return to the Israeli government today, and the ministers of Otzma Yehudit will return to the government," said the statement, issued after the deadliest Israeli strikes on Gaza since a January ceasefire. Otzma Yehudit, meaning Jewish power, resigned in January in protest at the truce.

Türkiye's external assets hit $378.4 bln
