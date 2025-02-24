Netanyahu says Israel won't allow Syrian forces 'south of Damascus'

JERUSALEM
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, visits Israeli forces in a buffer zone inside Syria, Dec. 17, 2024. AP photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will not allow Syria’s new army to “enter the area south of Damascus” as his government made clear Israeli forces would stay in parts of southern Syria for an indefinite period.

Netanyahu’s comments at a military graduation led to new concerns over the Israeli presence, and sway, in a swath of southern Syria as Damascus' new leaders attempt to consolidate control after years of civil war.

“Take note: We will not allow HTS forces or the new Syrian army to enter the area south of Damascus,” Netanyahu said, referring to Syria’s new authorities as well as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the main former rebel group.

“We demand the complete demilitarization of southern Syria in the provinces of Quneitra, Daraa and Suwayda from the forces of the new regime. Likewise, we will not tolerate any threat to the Druze community in southern Syria.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz added that Israeli forces will remain on the peak of Mt. Hermon in southern Syria and in a buffer zone “for an indefinite period of time to protect our communities and thwart any threat.”

He said Israeli forces have built two posts on the mountain and another seven in the buffer zone “to ensure defense and offense against any challenge.”

President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues
