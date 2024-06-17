Netanyahu dissolves Israeli war cabinet

Netanyahu dissolves Israeli war cabinet

JERUSALEM
Netanyahu dissolves Israeli war cabinet

From left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz speak during a news conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 28, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved his war cabinet, an Israeli official said on June 17, in a widely expected move that came after the departure of a key member.

Netanyahu is now expected to hold ad hoc consultations about the Gaza war with a small group of ministers, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. However, they will seek final approval from the wider security cabinet.

The prime minister announced the move to ministers, saying the war cabinet had been established as part of an agreement in which moderate politician Benny Gantz and his National Unity party joined an emergency coalition last year.

With Gantz having resigned a week ago, Netanyahu reportedly told ministers that the war cabinet was no longer needed.

“Now that the emergency unity government is no more, the war cabinet that emerged as part of that arrangement is no longer relevant,” an official from Netanyahu’s office told the Israeli media.

The move appears to be a deliberate snub to Netanyahu’s far-right allies in the coalition, including the national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who had been angling for a seat in the war cabinet since Gantz’s departure after complaining he had been sidelined for key decisions.

The Ben-Gvir’s inclusion would have intensified strains with international partners including the United States, according to the Israeli media.

The war cabinet was formed five days after the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Reports in the Hebrew language media suggested Netanyahu intends to make key decisions in meetings with his own advisers, excluding Ben-Gvir, before presenting them to the security cabinet.

In another turmoil in the Israeli political landscape, Netanyahu reportedly criticized plans announced by the military on June 16 to hold daily tactical pauses in fighting along one of the main roads into Gaza to facilitate the delivery of aid.

“When the prime minister heard the reports of an 11-hour humanitarian pause in the morning, he turned to his military secretary and made it clear that this was unacceptable to him,” an unnamed Israeli official told media late on June 16.

The official said Netanyahu received assurances that “there is no change” in the military’s policy and “fighting in Rafah continues as planned.”

Three protest groups also prepared for a week of nationwide protests and shutdowns, calling on all Israelis to join their demand for elections.

Representatives from several anti-government protest groups have announced their intentions to intensify their activism with "A Week of Resistance," which will include country-wide demonstrations taking place over the next several days.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid
LATEST NEWS

  1. 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

    22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

  2. Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

    Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

  3. Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  4. Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

    Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

  5. Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha

    Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha
Recommended
Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report
Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha

Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha
Iranian candidates debate economic policies ahead of vote

Iranian candidates debate economic policies ahead of vote
Greece rejects BBC report on migrants

Greece rejects BBC report on migrants
NATO chief seeks costs on China over Russia support

NATO chief seeks costs on China over Russia support
Swedish MPs vote on US defense deal amid nuclear fears

Swedish MPs vote on US defense deal amid nuclear fears
EU leaders see top jobs deal returning von der Leyen by end June

EU leaders see top jobs deal returning von der Leyen by end June
WORLD Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

An Israeli intelligence brief prepared weeks before Hamas's Oct. 7 attack had warned military officials of the Palestinian group's preparations for an assault, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
ECONOMY Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Janille Williams wants to buy a house someday, but first, he has to pay down tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt.
SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿