Negligence behind crane accident, workers say

Negligence behind crane accident, workers say

İZMİR
Negligence behind crane accident, workers say

The Dec. 30 accident that caused the death of six people when the crane that was intended to be raised in the construction of a hotel in the Aegean province of İzmir fell towards the building for an unknown reason happened because the necessary safety precautions were not taken, workers on the construction site have claimed.

Yıldırım Sarı, Fesih Çiftçi, Baykal Gündüz, Aslan Akkaya, Ali Şükrü Duru and Ümit Kara lost their lives when the crane fell on the container used as a worker dormitory in İzmir’s Bornova.

The owner of the construction company, Emrullah Yolçi, construction site chief Muhammet Yolçi, occupational safety officer Fikret Kamil Aydın and the owner of the crane company, İrfan Kasırga, were detained. They were referred to the courthouse and were arrested.

Kenan Sarı, brother of Yıldırım Sarı, who was also in the dormitory at the time of the incident, survived the accident without injury.

Workers on the construction site claimed that they demanded that the containers be moved to another location as the presence of them near the construction site could “threaten their safety.”

“We’ve told the company a thousand times that the rubble was falling every day. They weren’t interested. They just built a roof over our heads,” said Mücahit Çiftçi, one of the injured workers. “It is not a work accident, it is murder,”

Emrah Siner, a relative of Fesih Çiftçi, said Alper Özer, another relative of his, died at this construction site just one month ago.

Türkiye, Turkey, Negligence,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye made record export of $254 bln in 2022: Erdoğan

Türkiye made record export of $254 bln in 2022: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye made record export of $254 bln in 2022: Erdoğan

    Türkiye made record export of $254 bln in 2022: Erdoğan

  2. Akar blames Greece for trying to escalate tensions

    Akar blames Greece for trying to escalate tensions

  3. Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

    Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

  4. Shuttle accident kills 6, hurts 5 in Mardin

    Shuttle accident kills 6, hurts 5 in Mardin

  5. Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation

    Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation
Recommended
Türkiye made record export of $254 bln in 2022: Erdoğan

Türkiye made record export of $254 bln in 2022: Erdoğan
Akar blames Greece for trying to escalate tensions

Akar blames Greece for trying to escalate tensions
Shuttle accident kills 6, hurts 5 in Mardin

Shuttle accident kills 6, hurts 5 in Mardin
Young woman travels world without money

Young woman travels world without money
First Turk to be in space in second half of 2023: Minister

First Turk to be in space in second half of 2023: Minister
‘Mechanical watch can function for 500 years’

‘Mechanical watch can function for 500 years’

Woman to receive jackpot prize after six years

Woman to receive jackpot prize after six years
WORLD Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians, including a man claimed by an armed group as a member, during a confrontation that erupted early Monday when troops entered a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said.

ECONOMY China’s manufacturing activity drops despite lifted Covid restrictions

China’s manufacturing activity drops despite lifted Covid restrictions

China’s manufacturing activity contracted sharply in December for the third month in a row, according to official figures released on Dec. 31, despite Beijing’s loosening of Covid restrictions at the beginning of the month.    
SPORTS World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

World number three Casper Ruud cruised past Thiago Monteiro in straight sets but it was in vain as Norway crashed in their mixed teams United Cup tie against Brazil in Brisbane on Jan. 1.