Negative PCR tests no longer needed to enter Turkey: Ministry

  • June 01 2022 16:17:00

Negative PCR tests no longer needed to enter Turkey: Ministry

ANKARA
Negative PCR tests no longer needed to enter Turkey: Ministry

Travelers will not need to show proof of a negative PCR test for COVID-19, taken no more than 72 hours, or rapid antigen tests, taken no more than 48 hours, to enter Turkey, the country’s interior ministry has said.

In a circular sent to all 81 provinces, the ministry said, “As of June 1, travelers will not require PCR or antigen tests when entering the country from the border gates.”

The circular came two days after the country scrapped a mandate for wearing face masks on public transport, with the number of infections dropping below 1,000 daily.

People in Turkey will only be required to put facemasks on in hospitals.

 

TURKEY Insult trial against Istanbul mayor postponed to September

Insult trial against Istanbul mayor postponed to September
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to submit report on ‘double standards’ in Schengen visa to PACE

    Turkey to submit report on ‘double standards’ in Schengen visa to PACE

  2. Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

    Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

  3. Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

    Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

  4. People turning to cars as ‘investment’

    People turning to cars as ‘investment’

  5. Turkey to clear Tal Rifaat, Manbij of YPG: Erdoğan

    Turkey to clear Tal Rifaat, Manbij of YPG: Erdoğan
Recommended
Insult trial against Istanbul mayor postponed to September

Insult trial against Istanbul mayor postponed to September
Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’

Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’
Greek PM complains about Turkey to Scholz after Biden

Greek PM complains about Turkey to Scholz after Biden
Turkey to clear Tal Rifaat, Manbij of YPG: Erdoğan

Turkey to clear Tal Rifaat, Manbij of YPG: Erdoğan
Turkey to play important role in preventing world food crisis: Spokesperson

Turkey to play important role in preventing world food crisis: Spokesperson
Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs
WORLD Iran says IAEA report on undeclared sites ‘not fair’

Iran says IAEA report on undeclared sites ‘not fair’

Iran condemned as "not fair" Tuesday a report by the UN nuclear watchdog on traces of nuclear material found at three undeclared sites.

ECONOMY London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

London unveils watered-down audit reform plans

Britain yesterday unveiled long-awaited reforms to the country’s corporate reporting and audit regime via a new regulator after a swathe of recent high-profile bankruptcies - but the revamp is a watered-down version of an originally mooted shake-up.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.