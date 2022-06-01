Negative PCR tests no longer needed to enter Turkey: Ministry

ANKARA

Travelers will not need to show proof of a negative PCR test for COVID-19, taken no more than 72 hours, or rapid antigen tests, taken no more than 48 hours, to enter Turkey, the country’s interior ministry has said.

In a circular sent to all 81 provinces, the ministry said, “As of June 1, travelers will not require PCR or antigen tests when entering the country from the border gates.”

The circular came two days after the country scrapped a mandate for wearing face masks on public transport, with the number of infections dropping below 1,000 daily.

People in Turkey will only be required to put facemasks on in hospitals.