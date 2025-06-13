Nearly 80,000 students benefit libraries by Türk Telekom, Turkish Red Crescent

ISTANBUL

Established by Türk Telekom and the Turkish Red Crescent in earthquake-affected provinces, the 100th Anniversary Libraries have provided educational and technological support to around 80,000 students preparing for university and high school entrance exams.

As part of the project that was launched last year, students preparing for the exams were supported throughout the year with Türk Telekom’s fiber infrastructure, WiFi access and technology resources.

This support enabled students to access information easily and equally, helping them take stronger steps toward the future.

Launched initially in the quake-hit Hatay province following the twin earthquakes in 2023, the libraries were later established in the other affected cities of Kahramanmaraş, Adıyaman, Osmaniye, Malatya and Gaziantep.

The libraries take their name from the centennial of the founding of the Turkish Republic, commemorated in 2023.

The deadly Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes jolted the country's 11 southern provinces, resulting in the deaths of over 50,000 people and displaced millions. At present, there are 1.5 million students living in the earthquake-affected regions.

To date, approximately 80,000 students have benefited from the 13 libraries established in the container cities in the region and the number of libraries is expected to reach 20 by the end of the year.

“We are committed to harnessing technology to support the educational journeys of young people, enhance their access to information, and promote equal opportunities,” Ümit Önal, CEO of Türk Telekom, stated.

President of the Turkish Red Crescent, Professor Dr. Fatma Meriç Yılmaz, echoed Önal’s remarks, stating, “I firmly believe that the children who study there and regain their footing will shape the future of this country."