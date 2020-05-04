Nearly 500 unlicensed buildings demolished in resort towns

Gülistan Alagöz-Istanbul

Nearly 500 buildings have been demolished in various resort towns in of the Aegean province of Muğla because they lack proper permissions from authorities.



After a tour along the coastline of popular holiday destination Bodrum, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum announced in August that actions would be taken against those structures and “illegal buildings” would be demolished.



Since then, a total of 454 buildings have been bulldozed in Bodrum alone. Another five buildings in another resort town Marmaris and eight others in Datça have been demolished.



According to the information Kurum provided, the licenses of another 1,500 buildings have also been revoked.



“We have been inspecting illegal buildings across the country. We already promised to demolish the structures, which violate the zoning laws. In line with recommendations from our inspectors, the demolished certain units of 18 hotels and beach facilities and fines were issued to the owners of those structures,” Kurum said.



He noted that not only in Bodrum, but also the unlicensed buildings on the coasts of resort towns of Marmaris, Fethiye, Datça, Milas, Köyceğiz, Ortaca and Dalaman have been demolished.



“Those buildings spoiled the nature’s beauty,” he said.



“We are expecting municipalities to take legal actions against unlicensed structures with determination. We are resolved to do what is necessary to preserve our nature,” Kurum added.