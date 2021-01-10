Nearly 480 ancient coins seized in Istanbul

  • January 10 2021 11:38:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Nearly 480 historical coins, some dating back thousands of years, have been seized and a suspect arrested in an anti-smuggling operation in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, a security source said on Jan. 10.

Acting on a tip, gendarmerie forces launched an operation in the Gaziosmanpaşa district after surveillance of the suspect, identified by the initials A.S., said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the operation, gendarmerie forces stopped the suspect’s vehicle and seized 479 coins.

The bronze, lead, and copper coins reportedly date back to the Greek, Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman eras. The coins were handed over to the Istanbul Archeological Museum.

