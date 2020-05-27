Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

  • May 27 2020 07:01:00

Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

ANKARA
Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

The Turkish public largely complied with the four-day lockdown taken across the country, but some 48,000 people violated the curfews rules, the Interior Ministry has said.

The country imposed the nationwide curfew during Eid al-Fitr on May 23 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Although previous weekend curfews covered major cities, this one covered the entire country for four days over the Eid holiday.

A total of 47,831 people who broke the curfew between midnight on May 22 and at 8 p.m. on May 24 were subject to judicial or administrative proceedings, according to the statement.

The first curfew in Turkey was declared on April 11 and April 12 and was followed by others in subsequent weeks.

The ministry also said that quarantines were lifted in 395 settlements in 63 cities on May 24 but 66 settlements in 25 provinces across the country are still under quarantine.

The ministry urged the public to continue to heed social distancing and other hygiene rules to support the country’s fight against the outbreak. It called on people to wear protective face masks when they go out on the streets, markets and crowded places.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

    World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

  2. Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

    Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

  3. Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

    Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

  4. Democracy and Freedom Island to be inaugurated

    Democracy and Freedom Island to be inaugurated

  5. Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

    Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules
Recommended
Global warming changes biodiversity of Mediterranean Sea

Global warming changes biodiversity of Mediterranean Sea
Mosques in Turkey to resume prayers after several weeks of virus break

Mosques in Turkey to resume prayers after several weeks of virus break
Inter-city travel restrictions may be lifted early June

Inter-city travel restrictions may be lifted early June
Democracy and Freedom Island to be inaugurated

Democracy and Freedom Island to be inaugurated
US governor denies parole for Turkish diplomat’s killer

US governor denies parole for Turkish diplomat’s killer
Erdoğan speaks with Algerian, Indonesian leaders over phone

Erdoğan speaks with Algerian, Indonesian leaders over phone
WORLD Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

South Korea reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in weeks on May 27 and India reported another record single-day jump of more than 6,000 cases, as the pandemic expanded its grip across much of the globe.

ECONOMY Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

Restaurant owners in Turkey are expecting to reopen their venues in mid-June after a suspension of more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of an association has said.
SPORTS EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball tournaments on May 25 have become the latest major sports events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.