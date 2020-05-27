Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

ANKARA

The Turkish public largely complied with the four-day lockdown taken across the country, but some 48,000 people violated the curfews rules, the Interior Ministry has said.

The country imposed the nationwide curfew during Eid al-Fitr on May 23 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Although previous weekend curfews covered major cities, this one covered the entire country for four days over the Eid holiday.

A total of 47,831 people who broke the curfew between midnight on May 22 and at 8 p.m. on May 24 were subject to judicial or administrative proceedings, according to the statement.

The first curfew in Turkey was declared on April 11 and April 12 and was followed by others in subsequent weeks.

The ministry also said that quarantines were lifted in 395 settlements in 63 cities on May 24 but 66 settlements in 25 provinces across the country are still under quarantine.

The ministry urged the public to continue to heed social distancing and other hygiene rules to support the country’s fight against the outbreak. It called on people to wear protective face masks when they go out on the streets, markets and crowded places.