Nearly 400,000 pets registered on PETVET system: Ministry

ANKARA
Nearly 400,000 pets from across the country were registered on a pet-tracking system called “PETVET” since the beginning of last year, according to a report by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

According to a ministry report released recently, 162,075 cats, 231,685 dogs and 11 weasels were registered to the system since Jan. 1, 2021.

Based on an animal protection legislation that came into force in late 2018, the ministry started the PETVET project to know the exact number of dogs, cats and weasels looked after by their owners.

Following announcements to promote the PETVET system, owners applied to local authorities affiliated with the ministry to register their pets and put chips into them.

With the help of chips, authorities will be able to identify these pets, track their medical records and their whereabouts.

Thanks to the system pets that were abandoned or got lost can be found and delivered to their owners.

Rabbits, birds and other pets are not in the scope.

The deadline for the identification and registration of pets by microchipping is Dec. 31, the ministry also announced.

Those who do not register their animals will be fined 1,634 Turkish Liras ($88), it added.

