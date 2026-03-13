Hatay plans underwater war museum in ‘hidden paradise’ cove

Hatay plans underwater war museum in ‘hidden paradise’ cove

HATAY
Hatay plans underwater war museum in ‘hidden paradise’ cove

Local authorities in the southern province of Hatay aim to transform the "hidden paradise" of Karamağara Cove into a premier diving destination with a new underwater museum project designed to promote the region’s tourism potential.

 

During a planning session led by Governor Mustafa Masatlı, officials reviewed the technical planning of the museum area, the stages of implementation and the potential economic and tourism benefits for the region.

 

Under the proposed plan, a structured layout of military assets will be established on the seabed, transforming the area into an immersive underwater exhibition accessible to the diving community.

 

According to authorities, the project aims to create a unique attraction in the coastal district of Yayladağı, helping diversify tourism in the province while particularly strengthening diving tourism.

 

Located on the eastern Mediterranean coast, Karamağara Cove lies about 15 kilometers from Yayladağı’s town center and is known for its turquoise waters, steep cliffs and relatively untouched natural landscape.

 

The area has historically been difficult to access by land, which has helped preserve its pristine environment. Today, the site attracts swimmers, nature lovers and underwater photographers drawn by its clear waters and marine life.

 

Nearby coastal spots such as Yuvadibi Beach, located just below the cave area, have also become popular among visitors looking for less crowded alternatives to Türkiye’s major Mediterranean resorts.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales

AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales
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