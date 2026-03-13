Erdoğan says Türkiye pushing diplomacy to contain Iran crisis

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye is engaged in intensive diplomacy to prevent the Iran-centered spiral of violence from widening, as he presented the Atatürk International Peace Award to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres in Ankara on March 12.

Erdoğan said diplomacy and dialogue remain the safest path to a just and lasting peace.

Guterres was in Türkiye for his annual Ramadan solidarity visit and to receive the award on behalf of U.N. personnel worldwide, according to the United Nations in Türkiye. The U.N. said the visit also included meetings on humanitarian issues, regional developments and the organization’s cooperation with Türkiye.

Speaking at the ceremony, Erdoğan said Ankara would continue to work “with patience and determination” despite attempts to undermine hopes for diplomacy involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

He said Türkiye keeps the principle of “Peace at home, peace in the world” at the center of its foreign policy, while pursuing what he described as a proactive and solution-oriented approach.

Erdoğan praised Guterres for what he called a neutral and wise approach since taking office in 2017, and credited him with contributions on refugee protection, global justice and diplomatic efforts linked to the Russia-Ukraine war.

He also said Guterres’ stance on Gaza and his efforts against xenophobia, racism and discrimination would be remembered.

The Turkish president said Ankara remains ready to support efforts to make the United Nations more inclusive, repeating Türkiye’s long-running call for U.N. reform.

He also said the government was prepared to move ahead with a “U.N. House” project in Istanbul aimed at bringing the organization’s offices under one roof as part of a broader vision of making the city a U.N. center.

The U.N. said Guterres’ trip also included contacts with civil society groups working with refugees and a visit to Ankara’s migration authorities

First lady says peace prize to 'raise hopes'.

Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdoğan on Thursday expressed hope that the Atatürk International Peace Prize presented to Guterres will increase hopes for peace around the world.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, she said the prize will strengthen humanity’s shared conscience and increase hopes for peace by promoting dialogue and solidarity.