Nearly 34,000 birds ringed in 2021

  • April 09 2022 07:00:00

Nearly 34,000 birds ringed in 2021

ISTANBUL
Nearly 34,000 birds ringed in 2021

Turkish authorities registered and ringed 33,817 birds from 178 species in 2021, according to a report released by the country’s Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

Around 28,723 of the birds were ringed at local stations in the country, while 4,836 of them were ringed within the scope of scientific research projects.

In 2021, 165 birds from 28 different species were treated, ringed and released into nature by authorities.

Birds are captured, and their information such as species, age and gender are registered, using it as a sort of identity card with rings given a different code number.

With this method, the migration of birds, how many years they live, their reproduction and survival success, their first breeding age, how old they continue to breed and the dispersal rates of young birds are investigated.

Located at the junction of the routes of birds migrating from Asia, Europe and Africa, Turkey is home to more than 468 bird species.

TURKEY US President Biden receives Turkeys ambassador

US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

    Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

  2. Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

    Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

  3. ‘Bodies everywhere’: Rockets strike Ukraine evacuation hub

    ‘Bodies everywhere’: Rockets strike Ukraine evacuation hub

  4. Turkish, British, Italian defense ministers meet in Istanbul

    Turkish, British, Italian defense ministers meet in Istanbul

  5. Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

    Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year
Recommended
US President Biden receives Turkeys ambassador

US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador
Pandemic situation to improve further in summer, say experts

Pandemic situation to improve further in summer, say experts
Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study

Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study
Investigation launched over fuel oil leak at industrial facility

Investigation launched over fuel oil leak at industrial facility
Over 18 million students go on short break

Over 18 million students go on short break
Turkish fishermen in Black Sea closely watch navy boats

Turkish fishermen in Black Sea closely watch navy boats
WORLD China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits

China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits

China is battling its biggest spike in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with millions under lockdown and the healthcare system feeling the pressure.
ECONOMY Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Chinese tech giant Tencent will close its game streaming platform, less than a year after authorities blocked a merger that would have powered its drive to take on Amazon’s Twitch.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.