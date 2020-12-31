Nearly 28,000 pufferfish caught in 23 days, far below target

  • December 31 2020 07:00:00

Nearly 28,000 pufferfish caught in 23 days, far below target

ANTALYA
Nearly 28,000 pufferfish caught in 23 days, far below target

Some 28,000 pufferfish were caught in 23 days within the scope of a project initiated by Turkey’s Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, according to a report by daily Hürriyet.

The project against the poisonous pufferfish, which was first spotted in the Turkish waters in the 2000s and invaded the Mediterranean coast, foresees a payment of 5 Turkish Liras (70 cents) to fishermen in exchange for a tail of the pufferfish they caught.

The practice that started on Dec. 2 in Turkish waters will end today, but payments to fishermen who deliver the tails to the relevant authorities will be made in May.

Expressing that the amount of tails delivered is far below the target, Mehmet Cengiz Deval, dean of the Akdeniz University’s Faculty of Fisheries, said that the deadline should be removed for the project to be successful.

“The ministry aimed to catch 1 million pufferfish. The time limit must be lifted to reach the target. If 1 million pufferfish are caught, a great success against this species would be achieved,” Deval noted.

Pufferfish has invaded the Mediterranean waters by entering through the Suez Canal. A nightmare for fishermen as they can easily cut through the fishing nets, pufferfish can attack people and pose a great threat to the native species.

puffer fish,

MOST POPULAR

  1. New Year ban on some areas to cover foreign tourists

    New Year ban on some areas to cover foreign tourists

  2. Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

    Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

  3. Murder of academic sparks outrage as femicide toll soars

    Murder of academic sparks outrage as femicide toll soars

  4. Turkey eyes predictable ties with new US administration

    Turkey eyes predictable ties with new US administration

  5. Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts

    Turkey seeks gas discount and flexible contracts
Recommended
Turkey to launch 5A satellite next week

Turkey to launch 5A satellite next week

Six Turkish ministers meet to discuss reform agenda

Six Turkish ministers meet to discuss reform agenda

108 suspects indicted over 2014 terror incidents

108 suspects indicted over 2014 terror incidents
Turkey announces details on COVID-19 vaccination

Turkey announces details on COVID-19 vaccination
Experts warn of climate change in Turkey as trees bloom early

Experts warn of climate change in Turkey as trees bloom early
Turkey prepares to welcome 2021 under lockdown

Turkey prepares to welcome 2021 under lockdown
WORLD Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Siberia

Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Siberia

A well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino with many of its internal organs still intact has been recovered from permafrost in Russia’s extreme north.
ECONOMY Serbia receives first gas from TurkStream pipeline

Serbia receives first gas from TurkStream pipeline

Serbia received its first shipment of gas on Dec. 30 from the TurkStream pipeline project which connects Russia to Europe, according to Serbian radio and television.
SPORTS Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish Süper Lig and First League broadcaster Qatar's beIN Media Group, and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) reached on Dec. 29 an agreement and resolved the dispute over the payment of broadcasting rights.