Nearly 11 million lira worth of whale vomit seized in Turkey’s south

  • June 03 2020 14:08:29

Nearly 11 million lira worth of whale vomit seized in Turkey’s south

MERSİN
Nearly 11 million lira worth of whale vomit seized in Turkey’s south

Security forces in the Mediterranean province of Mersin have seized 145 kilograms of whale vomit with a market value of 11 million Turkish Liras ($1.6 million).

Toroslar district police department teams took action upon notice that there was a whale vomit substance used in perfume production at a facility in the Çilek neighborhood.

In an operation, police seized a total of 145 kilograms of the whale vomit, 116 kilograms of which was black substance and 29 kilograms white.

Around 200 milliliters of ambergris fluid were also found, which was used to dissolve the whale vomit during the search.

Upon instructions by the public prosecutor, materials seized were delivered to the Mersin Customs Directorate.

Whale vomit is a rare and expensive wax that is produced as a secretion in the intestines of sperm whales to protect them from the sharp beaks of squid, which they eat, and is passed as vomit.

Called “floating gold,” it can be found floating in tropical seas and is used as a fixative in the process of manufacturing perfumes, since it is slowest in evaporating.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines to start flights to Europe on June 18

    Turkish Airlines to start flights to Europe on June 18

  2. 2 million people hit roads after travel curbs lifted

    2 million people hit roads after travel curbs lifted

  3. Turkey ‘to explore hydrocarbon resources in EEZ over Libya deal’

    Turkey ‘to explore hydrocarbon resources in EEZ over Libya deal’

  4. Health minister warns public with Chinese tweets

    Health minister warns public with Chinese tweets

  5. Libyan PM due in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

    Libyan PM due in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey’s ‘white hat hackers’ clamp down on videos with child abuse content

Turkey’s ‘white hat hackers’ clamp down on videos with child abuse content

Turkey urges restraint to US over protests

Turkey urges restraint to US over protests
Two more cities make masks in public mandatory

Two more cities make masks in public mandatory
Health minister warns public with Chinese tweets

Health minister warns public with Chinese tweets
Libyan PM due in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

Libyan PM due in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan
2 million people hit roads after travel curbs lifted

2 million people hit roads after travel curbs lifted
WORLD Italy reopens to tourists from Europe

Italy reopens to tourists from Europe

Italy reopens to travellers from Europe on June 3, three months after the country went into coronavirus lockdown, with all hopes pinned on reviving the key tourism industry as the summer season begins.    
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines distributes hygiene kits on planes

Turkish Airlines distributes hygiene kits on planes

Turkish Airlines, which resumed its domestic flights this week, has taken additional measures in flights against the coronavirus.
SPORTS Infantino says player calls for Floyd justice should be ‘applauded’

Infantino says player calls for Floyd justice should be ‘applauded’     

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said that footballers in Germany calling for justice for George Floyd during matches deserve applause rather than sanctions.