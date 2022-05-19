Nearly 1.2 mln traffic accidents occurred in 2021: TÜİK

  • May 19 2022 07:00:00

Nearly 1.2 mln traffic accidents occurred in 2021: TÜİK

ANKARA
Nearly 1.2 mln traffic accidents occurred in 2021: TÜİK

Some 1,186,000 traffic accidents occurred in Turkey in 2021, the country’s official statistical institute has announced, adding that among all, some 998,000 were with material loss and nearly 188,000 involved death or injury.

“Some 78.6 percent of the accidents involving death or injury occurred in inhabited areas and 21.4 percent in uninhabited areas,” TÜİK said in a statement on May 18.

The number of people killed in traffic accidents in 2021 increased by 10.2 percent compared to 2020, the year the world was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Compared to 2020, there were also increases in the rate of total accidents by 20.6 percent, and those involving death or injury by 25.1 percent,” the institute noted.

When the number of accidents involving death or injury is analyzed by provinces, accidents per thousand road motor vehicles occurred most in the eastern province of Bingöl, with 33.5.

The southeastern province of Hakkari was a runner-up, while the eastern province of Bitlis was third in line.

Istanbul was at the bottom of the same list, with only 4.8 accidents.
Among the persons killed in the accidents in 2021, 47.6 percent of them were drivers, 30.3 percent were passengers and 22.1 percent were pedestrians.

The primary fault causing the accidents was drivers, with a share of 87.1 percent.

“Concerning the 188,000 accidents involving death or injury that occurred in 2021, 68.9 percent of accidents occurred during the day, 28.4 percent occurred during the night, while 2.7 percent occurred during twilight,” the statement added.

Looking at the monthly distribution of the traffic accidents in Turkey in 2021, TÜİK pointed out that most of the deadly accidents happened in July, with an 11.7 percent share.

“Accidents with deaths and injuries least frequently occurred in February, with 4.8 percent share.”

The survey also comprises distribution among the days of the week.
“Accidents involving death or injury most frequently occurred on Mondays in 2021, with 15.7 percent share, and least frequently on Sundays, with 11.7 percent share,” TÜİK expressed.

statistics,

WORLD Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary

Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary
MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

    Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

  2. Erdoğan urges NATO allies to ’respect’ concerns over Finland, Sweden

    Erdoğan urges NATO allies to ’respect’ concerns over Finland, Sweden

  3. Greek PM complains about Turkey to Biden: Gov’t sources

    Greek PM complains about Turkey to Biden: Gov’t sources

  4. Man drowns while giving ‘Titanic pose’

    Man drowns while giving ‘Titanic pose’

  5. Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

    Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk
Recommended
Çavuşoğlu, Blinken confirm willingness to deepen ties, enhance cooperation

Çavuşoğlu, Blinken confirm willingness to deepen ties, enhance cooperation
Turkey in last days of pandemic, says minister

Turkey in last days of pandemic, says minister
Plan of new ‘Atatürk Airport National Park’ unveiled

Plan of new ‘Atatürk Airport National Park’ unveiled
Syrians in Turkey will not impact elections, top official says

Syrians in Turkey will not impact elections, top official says
Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk
Turkey reports 1,443 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

Turkey reports 1,443 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths
WORLD Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary

Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary

Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick spent Wednesday essentially tied in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested race for the Republican nomination to fill an open U.S. Senate seat. It’s also expected to be among the party’s most competitive races with the Democrats in the fall.

ECONOMY Japan’s economy shrinks in

Japan’s economy shrinks in

Japan’s economy shrank at a worse than expected annual rate of 1 percent in the first quarter, as rising prices and COVID-19 restrictions sapped spending and investment, according to data released yesterday.

SPORTS Anadolu Efes sets eyes on second straight EuroLeague title

Anadolu Efes sets eyes on second straight EuroLeague title

Anadolu Efes players will step on the court of Stark Arena on the night of May 19 with the aim to defend their Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title when they play Olympiacos in the Final Four semifinal.