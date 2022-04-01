Navy ‘on alert’ against sea mines in Black Sea

  • April 01 2022 16:13:00

Navy ‘on alert’ against sea mines in Black Sea

ANKARA
Navy ‘on alert’ against sea mines in Black Sea

Turkish forces remain on high alter against floating sea mines, sources from the Defense Ministry have said, disputing suggesting that 400 mines may drift toward Turkey.

Ministry sources stressed that the sea mines laid in the Black Sea during the war between Ukraine and Russia, which were detached from their equipment, turned into stray mines due to adverse weather conditions, currents and winds.

However, it was noted that the figures pronounced about the laid and detached sea mines should not be respected, and it was not correct to declare a figure.

“It’s a very sensitive subject. Based on this sensitivity, we believe that it would not be right to make any statement without reaching definite conclusions on this issue,” the sources said.

In recent days, some reports claimed that nearly 400 sea mines were drifting in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, a ministry spokesperson has briefed the reporters regarding the measures taken against the sea mine threat in the Black Sea.

Mine surveillance activities were started in the Western Black Sea region in coordination with the Coast Guard Command and other institutions, Defense Ministry spokesperson Maj. Pınar Kara said at a press
briefing.

Kara stressed that so far a total of two sea mines detected in the approaching waters of the Bosphorus on March 26 and off Kırklareli’s İğneada on March 28 were neutralized by underwater defense teams.

She also added that one sea mine was detected and destroyed by Romania off the coast of Constanta.

“Necessary measures continue to be taken by the Naval Forces Command in coordination with all relevant institutions and organizations, including the Romanian and Bulgarian Naval Forces, in order to eliminate the danger of drifting sea mines,” she said.

alert,

TURKEY Gov’t to OK Khashoggi murder trial’s move to Saudi Arabia: Minister

Gov’t to OK Khashoggi murder trial’s move to Saudi Arabia: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey reduces election threshold to 7 percent

    Turkey reduces election threshold to 7 percent

  2. Man in caravan says never goes home

    Man in caravan says never goes home

  3. İzmir preparing to welcome first cruise ship in years

    İzmir preparing to welcome first cruise ship in years

  4. Fuel depot attack doesn’t help talks: Kremlin

    Fuel depot attack doesn’t help talks: Kremlin

  5. Erdoğan says leaders’ summit for Ukraine possible in Istanbul

    Erdoğan says leaders’ summit for Ukraine possible in Istanbul
Recommended
Gov’t to OK Khashoggi murder trial’s move to Saudi Arabia: Minister

Gov’t to OK Khashoggi murder trial’s move to Saudi Arabia: Minister
Turkey reduces election threshold to 7 percent

Turkey reduces election threshold to 7 percent
Erdoğan says leaders’ summit for Ukraine possible in Istanbul

Erdoğan says leaders’ summit for Ukraine possible in Istanbul
Locals collect waste oil to raise money for stray animals

Locals collect waste oil to raise money for stray animals
Hagia Sophia Mosque to hold first tarawih prayer in 88 years

Hagia Sophia Mosque to hold first tarawih prayer in 88 years
Man in caravan says never goes home

Man in caravan says never goes home
WORLD ’Hybrid immunity’ gives best Covid protection: Studies

’Hybrid immunity’ gives best Covid protection: Studies

People with the "hybrid immunity" of having been both fully vaccinated and previously infected with Covid-19 have the strongest protection against the virus, two new studies said on March 31. 
ECONOMY Natural gas prices hiked

Natural gas prices hiked

Natural gas prices have been increased and are effective as of April 1, the Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) has announced, citing rising costs.
SPORTS Olympic champ Mete Gazoz named ‘athlete of year’

Olympic champ Mete Gazoz named ‘athlete of year’

The 68th Gillette-Milliyet Athletes of the Year Awards were handed out at a ceremony in Istanbul on March 30, with Olympic gold medalist recurve archer Mete Gazoz receiving the “Athlete of the Year” award.