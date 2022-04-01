Navy ‘on alert’ against sea mines in Black Sea

ANKARA

Turkish forces remain on high alter against floating sea mines, sources from the Defense Ministry have said, disputing suggesting that 400 mines may drift toward Turkey.

Ministry sources stressed that the sea mines laid in the Black Sea during the war between Ukraine and Russia, which were detached from their equipment, turned into stray mines due to adverse weather conditions, currents and winds.

However, it was noted that the figures pronounced about the laid and detached sea mines should not be respected, and it was not correct to declare a figure.

“It’s a very sensitive subject. Based on this sensitivity, we believe that it would not be right to make any statement without reaching definite conclusions on this issue,” the sources said.

In recent days, some reports claimed that nearly 400 sea mines were drifting in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, a ministry spokesperson has briefed the reporters regarding the measures taken against the sea mine threat in the Black Sea.

Mine surveillance activities were started in the Western Black Sea region in coordination with the Coast Guard Command and other institutions, Defense Ministry spokesperson Maj. Pınar Kara said at a press

briefing.

Kara stressed that so far a total of two sea mines detected in the approaching waters of the Bosphorus on March 26 and off Kırklareli’s İğneada on March 28 were neutralized by underwater defense teams.

She also added that one sea mine was detected and destroyed by Romania off the coast of Constanta.

“Necessary measures continue to be taken by the Naval Forces Command in coordination with all relevant institutions and organizations, including the Romanian and Bulgarian Naval Forces, in order to eliminate the danger of drifting sea mines,” she said.