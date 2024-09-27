Naval parade marks anniversary of Battle of Preveza

A grand naval parade unfolded along the Bosphorus on Sept. 27 to commemorate the 486th anniversary of the Battle of Preveza.

Fifteen naval vessels, including submarines and assault boats, participated in the parade under the command of War Fleet Commander Baybars Küçükatay.

The event was highlighted by the presence of Türkiye's first amphibious assault ship, the TCG Anadolu, leading the procession.

The battle, which took place on Sept. 27 or 28, 1538, depending on the source, was a naval clash between the Ottoman fleet and the Holy League, a short-lived alliance of Christian states.

It was a decisive Ottoman victory in the Ionian Sea, securing the empire's dominance over the Mediterranean in the mid-16th century.

The parade drew spectators from various vantage points along the Bosphorus.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry announced on its X account that 13 naval ships were to visit 13 ports, with the vessels open for public tours.

Sept. 27 is annually observed in Türkiye as "Naval Forces Day," honoring the nation's naval history and achievements.

