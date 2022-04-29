Nature enthusiasts run to take photos of crown imperials

  • April 29 2022 07:00:00

MUŞ
A group of photographers and nature lovers have flocked to the uplands in the eastern province of Muş to take photos of fritillaria imperialis, commonly known as the crown imperials, that blossom for only 15 days a year.

Reaching the crown imperials, located on a field at an altitude of 1,800 meters, after a challenging two hours of ride and trekking, members of the group took selfies with the flowers.

It is forbidden to pick the endangered flowers, colloquially called the “crying bride.”

The fine is nearly 110,000 Turkish Liras ($7,400) for each flower plucked for “destroying the biodiversity.”

Kenan Demir, a photo artist leading the group, affirmed his support for the fine. “The penalty is intimidating,” he said. “We came to take photos. It was a difficult trip, but we forgot all our tiredness when we saw the flowers.”

Ferda Aşuroğlu was another photographer who took on a challenging journey for the flowers.

“Once we came here, the rain started. We were annoyed, but on the contrary, the crown imperials looked even more beautiful under the rain,” Aşuroğlu noted.

Supporting the penalty to protect the flowers, Aşuroğlu said, “Not picking, we are not even considering touching them at all,” with laughter.

The flower, also called “Kaiser’s crown,” is a species of flowering plant in the lily family Liliaceae, which grows to about a meter high and is native to Turkey’s east, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and the Himalayas.

