NATO warns Russia over troop buildup close to Ukraine

  • April 13 2021 13:27:00

NATO warns Russia over troop buildup close to Ukraine

BRUSSELS-The Associated Press
NATO warns Russia over troop buildup close to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Moscow on April 13 not to push its troop buildup along the frontier with Ukraine, and expressed the alliance’s “unwavering” support for Russia’s neighbor.

In a news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Stoltenberg said that “NATO stands with Ukraine,” and added that the Russian movements were “unjustified, unexplained and deeply concerning.”

The comments come amid a surge of cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces have been locked in a conflict since Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Stoltenberg called it the biggest military buildup since then. “Russia has moved thousands of combat troops to Ukraine’s borders, the largest massing of Russian troops since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. Over the last days, several Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in eastern Ukraine,” he said.

Kuleba sounded defiant toward Moscow and said Ukraine and its Western partners were better prepared than 7 years ago. “Should Moscow take any reckless move or start a new spiral of violence, it will be costly in all senses,” Kuleba said.

Stoltenberg will be joined by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday to assess the Russian troop buildup, among other issues.

“Russia must end this military buildup in and around Ukraine, stop its provocations and de-escalate immediately,” Stoltenberg said.

“Russia has moved thousands of combat troops to Ukraine’s borders, the largest massing of Russian troops since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. Over the last days, several Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in eastern Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

Putin, Donbass,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia suspends flights with Turkey until June 1

    Russia suspends flights with Turkey until June 1

  2. Ramadan begins under virus measures

    Ramadan begins under virus measures

  3. Canada blocks arms exports to Turkey

    Canada blocks arms exports to Turkey

  4. Some 85% of new virus cases due to UK variant: Health minister

    Some 85% of new virus cases due to UK variant: Health minister

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 34,182 as daily cases hit 54,562

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 34,182 as daily cases hit 54,562
Recommended
Pandemic hits critical point as Europe deaths top one million

Pandemic hits 'critical point' as Europe deaths top one million
Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun

Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun
Taiwan sees biggest Chinese jet incursion after Blinken warning

Taiwan sees biggest Chinese jet incursion after Blinken warning
Vanuatu’s Prince Philip worshippers say his spirit lives on

Vanuatu’s Prince Philip worshippers say his spirit lives on
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout nuclear terrorism

Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout 'nuclear terrorism'
English pubs set for comeback, India battles record virus surge

English pubs set for comeback, India battles record virus surge
WORLD NATO warns Russia over troop buildup close to Ukraine

NATO warns Russia over troop buildup close to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Moscow on April 13 not to push its troop buildup along the frontier with Ukraine, and expressed the alliance’s “unwavering” support for Russia’s neighbor.
ECONOMY Turkeys Halkbank seeks Iran sanctions case dismissal

Turkey's Halkbank seeks Iran sanctions case dismissal

Turkey's Halkbank on April 12 urged a U.S. appeals court to dismiss a case over alleged violations of sanctions on Iran.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe triumph in tough victory over Gaziantep FK

Fenerbahçe triumph in tough victory over Gaziantep FK

Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed a 3-1 tough home victory over Gaziantep FK on April 12 in Turkish Süper Lig football action.