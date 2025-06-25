NATO vows defense spending boost, names Türkiye next summit host

THE HAGUE
NATO leaders wrapped up their two-day summit in The Hague Wednesday, issuing a communique committing allies to raise defense spending and confirming Türkiye as the host of the 2026 summit.

In their final communiqué, NATO allies pledged to increase defense expenditure to 5 percent of GDP by 2035 in response to “deep security threats,” including Russia and persistent terrorism. They outlined a phased approach, 3.5 percent of GDP by 2035 will fund core defense needs and NATO capability targets, while an additional 1.5 percent will support critical infrastructure, cyber‑defense, civil preparedness, innovation and defense industry resilience, with a strategy review set for 2029.

The summit reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine, stating that allied spending on Ukrainian defense and industry will be quantified within national budgets. It also includes a vow to dismantle barriers to arms trade and enhance defense industrial cooperation across the Transatlantic Alliance.

A key announcement confirmed Türkiye as host of the next NATO summit in 2026, underscoring Ankara’s growing influence within the alliance. The 2027 summit is slated for Albania.

“Allied defense investment will ensure our deterrence and defense, crisis prevention and management, and cooperative security capabilities,” the communiqué said, reaffirming Article 5 commitments — “an attack on one is an attack on all.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his thanks for Türkiye's upcoming hosting role, calling the decision a “recognition of our country’s leadership and commitment.”

Meanwhile, leaders praised the Netherlands for hosting a successful summit and emphasized the “historic strength” of NATO's transatlantic bond.

The Hague summit concluded with a firm message: enhanced cooperation in defense spending, industry integration, and collective security commitments — with eyes already on Türkiye as the next convener.

 

Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatar's sovereignty: Erdoğan
