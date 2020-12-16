NATO urges ‘positive solution’ after US sanctions Turkey

  • December 16 2020 09:12:05

NATO urges ‘positive solution’ after US sanctions Turkey

BRUSSELS- Anadolu Agency
NATO urges ‘positive solution’ after US sanctions Turkey

The NATO chief on Dec. 15 urged allies to find a “positive solution” after the U.S. decided to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense systems.

“I urge all NATO allies and Turkey and other allies to look into whether there are ways to find a positive solution,” Jens Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with Prime Minister of Montenegro Zdravko Krivokapic in Brussels.

“I regret that we are in a situation where NATO allies have to impose sanctions on each other,” Stoltenberg said.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday imposed sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry denounced the decision in a written statement saying: “We condemn and reject the decision to impose unilateral sanctions against Turkey.”

The sanctions, coming under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), target Turkey’s Defense Industries (SSB) Presidency, including its head Ismail Demir and three other officials.

Recalling his previous statements expressing concerns over the consequences of Turkey’s decision to buy Russian S-400s, he said: “This is a national decision but the S-400 system is not compatible with NATO systems. It cannot be integrated into the Air and Missile Defense of NATO.”

“We know that there has been talks before on the possibility of the delivery of NATO systems, like for instance, the Patriot system or SAMP-T, which are NATO systems that can augment Turkish air defense, but also do that in a way which is compatible and possible to integrate in NATO’s Air and Missile Defense,” he added.

In April 2017, when its protracted efforts to buy an air defense system from the US proved fruitless, Turkey signed a contract with Russia to acquire the S-400 shield.

U.S. officials have voiced opposition to their deployment, claiming they would be incompatible with NATO systems and would expose F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems, and poses no threat to the alliance or its armaments.

US sanctions,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish defense industry to continue to develop despite US sanctions: Industry head

    Turkish defense industry to continue to develop despite US sanctions: Industry head

  2. Sea off Kaputaş Beach’s coast turns turquoise after rainfall

    Sea off Kaputaş Beach’s coast turns turquoise after rainfall

  3. Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s

    Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s

  4. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown for New Year’s

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown for New Year’s

  5. 5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league

    5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league
Recommended
Turkeys presidential advisory board slams US sanctions

Turkey's presidential advisory board slams US sanctions
Top EU official, Turkish president discuss EU summit

Top EU official, Turkish president discuss EU summit

EU sanctions wont change Turkeys position in east Med: FM

EU sanctions won't change Turkey's position in east Med: FM
Turkish leader meant no insult of Irans territory: Rouhani

Turkish leader meant no insult of Iran's territory: Rouhani
Turkish-Russian joint center to be established in Agdam

Turkish-Russian joint center to be established in Agdam
Turkish foreign minister recalls Bosnian War

Turkish foreign minister recalls Bosnian War
WORLD US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears

US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears

Hundreds more hospitals around the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots to their workers in a rapid expansion of the U.S. vaccination drive on Dec. 15, while a second vaccine moved to the cusp of government authorization.
ECONOMY Turkey, Azerbaijan sign MoU to supply gas to Nakhchivan

Turkey, Azerbaijan sign MoU to supply gas to Nakhchivan

Turkey and Azerbaijan agreed to natural gas supplies from Turkey to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez and Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on Dec. 15.
SPORTS Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off the pitch during a EUFA Champions League game between Turkey’s Medipol Başakşehir and France’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Dec. 8 as a protest against the racist remark by one of the referees was a “milestone,” said Pierre Webo, Başakşehir’s assistant manager.