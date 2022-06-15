NATO summit discussed at five-way meeting in Berlin

ANKARA

Representatives of Turkey, Germany, the U.S., Britain and France met in Berlin on June 14, where the upcoming NATO summit, Sweden and Finland’s membership application to the alliance, food shipments and Aegean issues were at the center of discussions.

Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın, Foreign and Security Policy Adviser to the German Federal Chancellery Jens Plötner, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, U.K. National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove and French Foreign Ministry Director-General for Policy and Security Affairs Philippe Errera attended the five-way meeting.

The upcoming NATO summit to be held in Madrid on June 29-30 and its strategic concept, the membership application processes of Sweden and Finland, the developments in the Ukraine war and the Black Sea grain shipment process, Aegean and Mediterranean issues, as well as regional issues, such as Syria, Afghanistan and Iran, were discussed at the meeting.

It was emphasized that at a time when the global effects of the Ukraine war continue, the solidarity of the alliance and the need to display a clear stance against terrorism without discrimination is crucial.

Kalın drew attention to the importance of the Black Sea grain shipment process in terms of world food security and told about Turkey’s initiatives in this regard.

In the context of Sweden and Finland’s NATO bid, he stated that no progress can be made unless concrete steps are taken on the issue of terrorist organizations. Turkey would not compromise its legitimate rights in the Aegean and Mediterranean issues, Kalın conveyed. Turkey will resolutely continue its efforts to produce diplomatic solutions to regional and global crises, Kalın also told his interlocutors.

Sweden and Finland have historically tried to steer clear of angering nearby Russia but shed their reluctance to join NATO after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which had unsuccessfully sought to join the alliance.

But all 30 NATO members need to agree to admit a new member and Turkey has voiced objections, citing the presence in the two Nordic nations of terrorists from the PKK.