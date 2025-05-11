NATO foreign ministers to meet in Antalya on May 14–15

ANKARA

NATO foreign ministers will gather in Antalya, Türkiye on May 14–15 for an informal meeting (NATO iFMM) hosted by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, diplomatic sources said on May 10.

Representatives from all 32 NATO member states are expected to attend the meeting, which will provide a platform for additional consultations ahead of the NATO leaders’ summit set to be held in The Hague on June 24-25.

The U.S. Department of State announced on May 11 that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also be in attendance.

On the evening of May 14, the foreign ministers, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and other senior officials are scheduled to join a social event hosted by Fidan.

An informal session of the North Atlantic Council will take place on the morning of May 15, where the foreign ministers will exchange views on priority issues and potential decisions for the upcoming summit.

Efforts to revise burden-sharing within the alliance and shape the future of European security will be among the top issues.

Fidan is expected to stress the importance of reinforcing NATO's unity and deterrent capacity, warning against any erosion of its founding role in Euro-Atlantic security.

He will also underscore Türkiye’s commitment to further increasing its defense investments and contributions to the alliance, highlighting that its defense spending already exceeds NATO’s 2% of GDP target.

Fidan is likely to call for the removal of all barriers to defense industry cooperation and stress the need for genuine solidarity in counterterrorism efforts, while reiterating support for peace and stability in adjacent regions and the Middle East.

On the margins of the gathering, Fidan is also set to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

A member of NATO for over 70 years, Türkiye plays a central role in the alliance’s defense posture.

The NATO Land Command (LANDCOM) is based in Türkiye, and the country hosts the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Headquarters in Istanbul.

Türkiye also ranks among the top contributors to NATO’s command and force structure, and consistently provides sustainable support to its missions and operations.