NATO chiefs to discuss Ukraine security guarantees

BRUSSELS
NATO military chiefs were set Wednesday to discuss the details of eventual security guarantees for Ukraine, pushing ahead the flurry of global diplomacy aiming to broker an end to Russia's war.

But even as diplomatic efforts continued Wednesday, Russian forces claimed fresh advances on the ground and Ukrainian officials reported more deaths from Moscow's missiles.

Few details have leaked on the virtual meeting of military chiefs from NATO's 32 member countries, which is due to start at 2:30 pm (1230 GMT).

But on Tuesday evening top U.S. officer Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, held talks with European military chiefs on the "best options for a potential Ukraine peace deal," a U.S. defence official told AFP.

U.S. President Donald Trump brought Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders to the White House Monday, three days after his landmark encounter with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Trump, long a fierce critic of the billions of dollars in U.S. support to Ukraine since Russia invaded in 2022, earlier said European nations were "willing to put people on the ground" to secure any settlement. He ruled out sending U.S. troops but suggested it would provide air support instead.

But while Trump said Putin had agreed to meet Zelensky and accept some Western security guarantees for Ukraine, Kiev and Western capitals have responded cautiously, as many of the details remain vague.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that discussing any Western security guarantees for Ukraine without Russian involvement was a "road to nowhere".

Lavrov warned that "seriously discussing security guarantees without the Russian Federation is a utopia, a road to nowhere.

"We cannot agree that it is now suggested to solve collective security issues without the Russian Federation," he told reporters.

 Fresh Russian strikes 

Russia's defense ministry said on Telegram Wednesday that its troops had captured the villages of Sukhetske and Pankivka in the embattled Donetsk region.

They are near a section of the front where the Russian army broke through Ukrainian defences last week, between the logistics hub of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka.

In the eastern Kharkiv region, the prosecutor's office said a Russian drone strike on a civilian vehicle had killed two people, aged 70 and 71.

Russian glide bombs hit housing in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka overnight, trapping as many as four people under rubble, said the town's military administration chief Sergiy Gorbunov.

And Russia aerial attacks on the northeastern town of Okhtyrka in the Sumy region wounded at least 14 people, including three children, according to regional governor Oleg Grygorov.

Zelensky said these latest strikes showed "the need to put pressure on Moscow", including through sanctions.

