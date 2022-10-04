Native American actress who refused Oscar for Brando dies at 75

Native American actress who refused Oscar for Brando dies at 75

WASHINGTON
Native American actress who refused Oscar for Brando dies at 75

Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist and actress who was booed in 1973 as she refused an Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, has died aged 75, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Oct. 2.

The Academy announced her death in a tweet that quoted Littlefeather as saying: “When I am gone, always be reminded that whenever you stand for your truth, you will be keeping my voice and the voices of our nations and our people alive.”

Two weeks ago, the Academy held a ceremony at its new Los Angeles museum honoring Littlefeather and publicly apologizing for her treatment at the Oscars ceremony nearly 50 years ago.

Littlefeather, who is of Apache and Yaqui heritage, was booed at the 1973 Academy Awards - the first to be broadcast live around the world - while explaining on Brando’s behalf why he would not accept his Best Actor Oscar for “The Godfather.”

Brando had asked Littlefeather to decline the award for him in an act of protest against the treatment of Native Americans by the film industry.

“I went up there, like a proud Indian woman with dignity, with courage, with grace, and with humility,” Littlefeather said at the museum event.

“I knew that I had to speak the truth. Some people may accept it. And some people may not.”

She said Western star John Wayne had to be restrained from physically assaulting her as she left the stage.

Littlefeather, a member of the Screen Actors’ Guild, subsequently found it difficult to get work in Hollywood, with casting directors warned not to employ her.

Asked by reporters ahead of the ceremony how she felt about having to wait so long to hear the word “sorry,” Littlefeather was philosophical.

“It’s never too late for an apology,” she said.

“It’s never too late for forgiveness.”

WORLD Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye, Libya sign hydrocarbon deal, Çavuşoğlu says

    Türkiye, Libya sign hydrocarbon deal, Çavuşoğlu says

  2. Assan Alüminyum to set up $460 mln plant in US

    Assan Alüminyum to set up $460 mln plant in US

  3. Turkish parliament starts new legislative term

    Turkish parliament starts new legislative term

  4. China certifies homegrown C919 jet to compete with Boeing, Airbus

    China certifies homegrown C919 jet to compete with Boeing, Airbus

  5. Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines

    Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines
Recommended
New mosaics found in Hadrianopolis

New mosaics found in Hadrianopolis
Istanbul Coffee Festival at KüçükÇiftlik Park

Istanbul Coffee Festival at KüçükÇiftlik Park
Never-before-seen Beatles footage released in Japan

Never-before-seen Beatles footage released in Japan
Nomads’ way of life threatened by climate change

Nomads’ way of life threatened by climate change
Golden Orange Film Festival opens with award presentation

Golden Orange Film Festival opens with award presentation
Stanley Kubrick exhibition opens

Stanley Kubrick exhibition opens
WORLD Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

ECONOMY PMI eases to 46.9 last month

PMI eases to 46.9 last month

The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell from 47.4 in August to 46.9 in September, according to a survey conducted jointly by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) and S&P Global.
SPORTS Turkish boxer to fight Tanzanian opponent for world belt

Turkish boxer to fight Tanzanian opponent for world belt

Turkish boxer Dilara Yücel will get in the ring on Oct. 7 in a boxing night event organized by the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) to compete with her Tanzanian rival, Grace Mwakameleye, for the world championship belt in the middleweight (69-kilo) category.