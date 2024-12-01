Nations warn of 'obstruction' at plastic talks

Nations warn of 'obstruction' at plastic talks

BUSAN
Nations warn of obstruction at plastic talks

Dozens of countries warned on Sunday that a handful of nations were obstructing efforts in South Korea to reach an ambitious landmark global treaty to curb plastic pollution.

With hours until negotiations are scheduled to end, delegates say a group of mostly oil-producing "like-minded countries" have refused to compromise on key sticking points.

Those include setting targets for reducing plastic production and phasing out chemicals known or believed to be harmful to human health.

"We also are worried by the continuing obstruction by the so-called like-minded countries," Olga Givernet, France's minister delegate for energy, told reporters.

Finding an agreement on an ambitious treaty "remains an absolute priority," Givernet said, and "we are planning on pushing it."

Plastic production is on track to triple by 2060, and over 90 percent of plastic is not recycled.

But while everyone negotiating in Busan agrees on the problem, they disagree on the solution.

Countries including Saudi Arabia and Russia insist the deal should focus only on waste, and reject calls for binding global measures.

"It is disappointing to see that a small number of members remain unsupportive of the measures necessary to drive real change," said Rwanda's Juliet Kabera.

"We still have a few hours left in these negotiations, there is time to find common ground, but Rwanda cannot accept a toothless treaty," she warned.

Fiji's Sivendra Michael also called out a "very minority group" for "blocking the process."

The latest draft text for the treaty contains a range of options, reflecting the ongoing divisions. A promised new version has been repeatedly delayed.

