Nationalist party leader dismisses early elections

  • September 08 2020 11:49:00

Nationalist party leader dismisses early elections

ANKARA
Nationalist party leader dismisses early elections

The leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahçeli on Sept. 7 dismissed rumors of possible snap elections.

“The presidential and 28th term parliamentary elections will be held in June 2023 as planned. Nobody should hope in vain,” according to a statement by Bahçeli.

“Presidential government system is Turkey’s hope for future, social, political and economic security, and is a strategic power. The presidential and 28th term parliamentary elections will be held in June 2023, that is on time,” he stated.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be the candidate of the People’s Alliance for the upcoming presidential elections, he noted.

“The presidential candidate of the People’s Alliance in 2023 is known, and that honorable name is our president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,” he said.

In recent parliamentary votes and elections, the MHP cooperates with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) under their People’s Alliance, formed ahead of the June 2018 general elections.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

    Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

  2. First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

    First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

  3. The era of beating Turkey with economy is over: President 

    The era of beating Turkey with economy is over: President 

  4. Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

    Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

  5. Turkish court gives Istanbul gunman 40-plus life terms

    Turkish court gives Istanbul gunman 40-plus life terms
Recommended
Akşener says she would accept to have breakfast with Demirtaş

Akşener says she would accept to have breakfast with Demirtaş

Death penalty debate designed to pardon FETÖ members: CHP

Death penalty debate designed to pardon FETÖ members: CHP
CHP dissident İnce launches ‘Homeland Movement’ from Sivas

CHP dissident İnce launches ‘Homeland Movement’ from Sivas
CHP does not mull dismissal of Muharrem İnce: Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP does not mull dismissal of Muharrem İnce: Kılıçdaroğlu
Nationalist party leader calls for reinstating death penalty

Nationalist party leader calls for reinstating death penalty
Three people arrested in lawmaker assault

Three people arrested in lawmaker assault
WORLD China passed extraordinary virus test, says bullish Xi

China passed 'extraordinary' virus test, says bullish Xi

China has passed "an extraordinary and historic test" with its handling of the coronavirus, President Xi Jinping said on Sept. 8 at a triumphant awards ceremony for medical professionals decorated with bugle calls and applause.
ECONOMY Newly launched Türkiye Sigorta insures Tuna-1 well

Newly launched Türkiye Sigorta insures Tuna-1 well

Türkiye Sigorta, the country’s newly launched state-owned insurance company, has issued its first insurance policy to the Tuna-1 well, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

SPORTS Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the U.S. Open on Sept. 6 after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.