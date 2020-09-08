Nationalist party leader dismisses early elections

ANKARA

The leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahçeli on Sept. 7 dismissed rumors of possible snap elections.



“The presidential and 28th term parliamentary elections will be held in June 2023 as planned. Nobody should hope in vain,” according to a statement by Bahçeli.

“Presidential government system is Turkey’s hope for future, social, political and economic security, and is a strategic power. The presidential and 28th term parliamentary elections will be held in June 2023, that is on time,” he stated.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be the candidate of the People’s Alliance for the upcoming presidential elections, he noted.

“The presidential candidate of the People’s Alliance in 2023 is known, and that honorable name is our president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,” he said.



In recent parliamentary votes and elections, the MHP cooperates with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) under their People’s Alliance, formed ahead of the June 2018 general elections.