Nationalist MHP accuses opposition HDP of ‘playing with fire’ with march

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, an ally of the government, has accused the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) of “playing with fire” after a “democracy march” it began to hold.

“A new environment of provocation” arose after two HDP lawmakers were stripped of their statuses as MPs in parliament, he said in a written statement on June 15, accusing the former deputies of “aiding and abetting terrorism.”

“It is very clear that the HDP members, who started the protest march, are playing with fire,” Bahçeli stated.

“The attempt to mask this terrorist conspiracy as a ‘democracy march against coup’ is immoral and unlawful,” the MHP leader said.

He claimed that “some circles,” without indicating who they were, were aiming to plot incidents “similar” to protests on Oct. 6-7, 2014 after the HDP’s call to supporters to take to the streets and those during nationwide Gezi Park protests in 2013.

“Those who attempt to sabotage inner peace will endure the treatments they deserve,” he added.

Istanbul deputy Enis Berberoğlu from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and Hakkari deputy Leyla Güven and Diyarbakır deputy Musa Farisoğulları from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) were stripped of their seats in the parliament after a final verdict by the Supreme Court of Appeals charged them on espionage and terrorism.

On June 15, the HDP started the “March for Democracy against Coup” in the northwestern province of Edirne and the southeastern Hakkari province, which aimed to end in the capital Ankara on June 20.

HDP co-chair Pervin Buldan said on June 15 that her party will not end marching. At least 10 people aiming to go Edirne were detained in Istanbul’s Silivri district and there was police intervention at the march held by HDP supporters in Hakkari.