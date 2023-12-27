National Water Council plans to tackle water crisis

ANKARA

The National Water Council held its inaugural meeting to address the pressing issue of depleting water resources, with Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı underscoring the widespread misconception of water as an unlimited global resource.

Yumaklı highlighted the diminishing availability of clean water due to rapid consumption, pollution, industrialization, urbanization, climate change and drought.

"If current trends persist, the annual per capita availability of usable water in Türkiye, currently at 1,313 cubic meters, could drop below 1,000 cubic meters by 2030," he stated while expressing concern about the future.

"Given the anticipated increase in temperatures, decreased rainfall, and overall reduction in snow in the coming years, we project a 20 percent decline in our water resources alongside a 10 percent rise in population by 2030. If our water usage patterns continue, coupled with the escalating impacts of climate change, 49 percent of our total population and 78 percent of irrigated agricultural areas could face water scarcity risks in just six years," Yumaklı warned.

Over the past 21 years, significant investments and regulations have been implemented to ensure water resources' efficient and effective use. The newly formed National Water Council will play a crucial role in developing short and long-term plans, policies, and strategies related to water supply.

Drawing attention to the global climate crisis, Yumaklı noted a five-fold increase in the number of natural disasters such as floods, storms, and droughts over the past 50 years.

Predicting a six percent decrease in overall rainfall in Türkiye and a staggering 25 percent decrease in the Marmara Region, Yumaklı urged for proactive measures to address the alarming trends.

"While looking at future predictions, a rather bleak outlook emerges," he concluded, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to prevent the current risk from escalating into a full-blown crisis.