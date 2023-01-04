National Palaces host over 6 million visitors in 2022

ISTANBUL

The number of tourists visiting the palaces, mansions and pavilions affiliated to the Presidency of the National Palaces broke a record in 2022 by reaching more than 6 million with an increase of 98 percent compared to 2021.

After the coronavirus pandemic has thoroughly reduced its impact, the mobility experienced in the country’s tourism has also been reflected in the visitor numbers of the palaces. A noticeable difference was noted between the visitors in 2021 and 2022, according to the data of the Presidency of National Palaces, mainly comprising Topkapı, Dolmabahçe and Beylerbeyi palaces and Aynalıkavak, Ihlamur and Küçüksu pavilions.

These invaluable cultural heritages contribute significantly to the tourism potential of the country with the increasing number of visitors every year.

Accordingly, the number of tourists visiting the palaces in 2022 reached over 6.7 million with an increase of 98 percent compared to previous year. In 2021, this figure was recorded as nearly 3 million.

Topkapı Palace, which was visited by 3.3 million domestic and foreign tourists, was the most visited palace in 2022.

The palace was followed by Dolmabahçe Palace with 1.5 million visitors.

Beylerbeyi Palace, the most visited palace on the Anatolian side, increased the number of tourists from 133,000 to 393,000.

The number of visitors hosted by the palace, mansions and pavilions in 2022 exceeded not only 2021, but also the figure before the pandemic. Accordingly, an increase of 58 percent was observed between the 2019 and 2022 data.

In addition to the historical palaces, Beykoz Glass and Crystal Museum, which was opened in April 2021, was among the locations that ran up the number of visitors. The museum became a frequent destination for over 185,000 people in 2022.

The historical mosque Hagia Sophia also became one of the most visited buildings by local and foreign tourists who came to explore Istanbul.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya reported that approximately 13.7 million people visited Hagia Sophia Mosque in 2022.

The mosque hosted the most visitors in June, July and August.

Built in 537 as the largest Christian church of the eastern Roman Empire, Hagia Sophia was converted into a mosque in 1453, after the conquest of Istanbul.

The complex remained a mosque until 1935 when it was reopened, after a four-year closure, as a museum. In July 2020, the Council of State annulled the 1934 decision to establish the museum, and the Hagia Sophia was reclassified as a mosque.