National diver dies at age 45

MUĞLA

Serkan Toprak, a member of the Free Diving National Team, has tragically died at the age of 45 after experiencing a sudden collapse during breathing exercises in the southwestern province of Muğla's Menteşe district.

Serkan Toprak, who came from the northwestern province of Balıkesir to Menteşe’s Yenice Neighborhood to visit his father for the Eid holiday, collapsed while doing breathing exercises with his daughter Toprak Toprak, who is also a national diver.

Unfortunately, the 45-year-old diver, who was first intervened by the paramedics and taken to Muğla Training and Research Hospital, died despite all the interventions of doctors.

During a diving session near Assos in 2019, Toprak noticed a boat carrying 30 illegal immigrants attempting to reach Lesbos Island in Greece. He warned the immigrants on the vessel as it appeared overloaded and at risk of sinking if it remained in the water for much longer and helped the Coast Guard in their rescue efforts.

Speaking about her father, Toprak Toprak said: "My dear father, may your place be heaven. You will always remain my champion."