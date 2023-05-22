Nation showed its will with May 14 poll results at parliament: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the nation has displayed its will with the votes reflected at the parliament in the May 14 elections, which is in favor of the People’s Alliance.

“On May 14, our nation actually declared its will by giving the majority of the parliament seats with 323 deputies to the People’s Alliance,” Erdoğan tweeted on May 22.

In the presidential elections, more than 27 million of the citizens favored his alliance with 49.5 percent of the votes, he said. “Hopefully, we will complete May 28 [polls] with the will and support of our beloved nation, with a record number of votes.”

“I would like to ask all my brothers and sisters who will go to the polls on May 28 and ask themselves these questions sincerely. Are those who promise free houses before the elections and then try to kick our earthquake victims out of their homes respectable?” Erdoğan stated, referring to the Nation’s Alliance.

“Would this nation benefit from a person who has done nothing good for the country in his bureaucratic or political life?” he said, referring to presidential candidate and Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

“Is it safe to trust someone who, with his mouth, confesses that he was dealing with FETÖ members during the Dec. 17-25, 2013, coup attempt?” he said.

“Can those who promise to release the instigators of the Oct. 6-8, 2015, events in the squares from prison be expected to fight the separatist organization?” Erdoğan said, referring to the imprisoned former co-chair of People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Selahattin Demirtaş.

“Can the political morality of those who see every means as legitimate, including blackmail, threats, pressure, tape plots, to liquidate their opponents, be trusted?” the president asked.

Erdoğan pledges to tackle with price hikes in rents

Speaking in Gaziantep on May 21, Erdoğan said they were determined to eliminate the hike in rent prices by increasing the housing assets in the medium and long term. He pledged to carry out similar work in food prices, he added.

“If we can bring a vision called the ‘Century of Türkiye’ to you today, we do so with the strength we derive from the democracy and development breakthroughs we made during our governments,” the president said.

He noted that of course the country “still has problems to solve.”

“The price increases caused by the fluctuations in the economy in recent years are at the forefront of these problems. Especially housing prices and rents, It has reached really annoying levels almost everywhere in our country,” he said.

“We know that there are many reasons that triggered this rise, from the Russia-Ukraine War to the earthquake. But we still cannot accept the picture before us. We will use two different channels together to solve this problem,” he said.

The president said they would ask for account from those who are making exorbitant rent increases for no proportional reason.