Nation set to mark Çanakkale victory in 109th year

ÇANAKKALE

The nation has come together to mark the 109th anniversary of a pivotal triumph during World War I, remembered as the Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs’ Day, with numerous commemorative ceremonies and events across the country.

Adhering to its tradition since 2018, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced the commemorative theme as "Glory, honor, our history, our Çanakkale," encapsulating the profound significance of this historic triumph in Turkish annals.

The victory came after the monthslong struggle in the Gallipoli campaign when Ottoman forces suffered huge losses defending Turkish shores in the northwestern province of Çanakkale from the invading Allies in World War I.

The campaign ultimately made history as the last great victory of the ailing empire, while the victory epitomized the first important emergence of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding leader of modern Türkiye, onto the history stage.

Commencing from the beginning of the week, myriad events witnessed thousands participating in commemorative marches across the country to pay homage to fallen soldiers, notably the 57th Regiment remembered in the Turkish annals for their ultimate sacrifice.

People from across the nation throng the Gallipoli Peninsula, where diligent preparations at the historic battlegrounds, martyrs' monuments and memorials were made ahead of the ceremonies.

Furthermore, a tribute unfolded as 20,000 peonies adorned the landscape, symbolizing resilience and remembrance amidst the tranquility of the Turkish Garden and representative martyrs' memorials.

Rehearsals for aerial displays and naval parades unfolded, punctuated by the rhythmic cadence of marching soldiers, while a flotilla of warships, including the TCG Anadolu, sailed past the Martyrs' Memorial.

Symbolizing a testament to maritime heritage, Türkiye’s first submarine museum, TCG Uluçalireis, is poised to unveil its revamped facade on March 18, marking a transformative journey from naval stalwart to cultural landmark.

TCG Uluçalireis which served in the navy for 29 years and was taken into comprehensive restoration as of March 2, 2022, and became Türkiye's first submarine museum as a result of restoration activities that lasted for about a year, started its vigil at the Çanakkale Naval Museum in Çanakkale waters, the resting place of the war-time submarines Dumlupınar and Atılay.

Victory against the Allied forces boosted the morale of the Turkish side, which then went on to wage a war of independence between 1919 and 1922, and eventually formed a republic in 1923 from the ashes of the old empire.