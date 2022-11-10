Nation remembers Atatürk, flocks to Anıtkabir, Dolmabahçe Palace

ISTANBUL
Turkey on Nov. 10 commemorated the 84th anniversary of the passing of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the leader of the country’s War of Independence and founder of modern Turkey, with the nation flocking to his mausoleum, Anıtkabir, in the capital Ankara and Dolmabahçe Palace, where he passed away in Istanbul in 1938.

As is customary, daily life stopped at 9:05 a.m. local time (0605GMT), sirens wailed to mark the exact moment of Atatürk’s death at the age of 57 and millions of people across the country observed two minutes of silence.

Somber ceremonies were held, wreaths were laid at the monuments, honoring the leader across the country.

All vehicles stopped on the three bridges of Istanbul and drivers got off for a standstill at 09:05 a.m. to show respect to the leader.

Long lines of tearful mourners paid their respects at Atatürk’s mausoleum in Ankara and the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.

