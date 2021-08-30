Nation marks Independence War victory

ISTANBUL

The Turkish nation and Turkey’s diplomatic missions around the world will celebrate Victory Day today, marking the 99th anniversary of when Turkish armies succeeded in the Great Offensive under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk against occupying Greek forces on Aug. 30 in 1922.

A state ceremony will be held at Anıtkabir, Atatürk’s mausoleum, in the capital Ankara in the morning.

“We are proud, honored and thankful,” said the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) in a statement on Aug. 29. “We, the children of the Turkish Republic, are the children of those who fought for full independence,” the statement noted.

We express gratitude toward Atatürk and his comrades in arms, it added.

The municipality of Beşiktaş in Istanbul conducted a series of concerts at the district center, starting from late Aug. 28. Kartal, another municipality in Istanbul, organized six-day-long celebrations, including concerts, exhibitions and marches.



Within the scope of preparations for the celebrations, a military rehearsal was held on Aug. 29 on the famous Vatan Avenue in Istanbul.

A social media campaign called “Zafer Yolumuz,” (Our victory path) started on Aug. 28, encouraging people to walk the path that Turkish soldiers marched 99 years ago.

Victory Day marks the final battle against Greek forces in Dumlupınar in 1922 and is dedicated to Turkey’s armed forces.

From Aug. 26 to Aug. 30 of 1922, Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlupınar in Turkey’s western Kütahya province, where the invading Greek army was decisively defeated.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories which would collectively become the new Republic of Turkey one year later.

“Armies, your first goal is the Mediterranean. Forward!” Atatürk ordered the army which would move out from western Kütahya on Sept. 1, 1922.

On Aug. 27, the Turkish Army liberated Afyonkarahisar from the Greek Army, Kütahya on Aug. 30, and the western province of İzmir on Sept. 9.

Two years later, on Aug. 30, 1924, Atatürk attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Martyr Sancaktar Soldier Monument.

Addressing the audience, Atatürk said: “The Turkish nation has once again engraved this truth into history with a steel pen with the victory it has won, the power it showed and its will.”