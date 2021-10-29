Nation marks 98th anniversary of Republic Day

ISTANBUL

Turkey celebrated the 98th anniversary of Republic Day on Oct. 29 with official ceremonies and a series of events held throughout the country, its representations abroad and North Cyprus.

Celebrations began with state officials’ visit to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the country’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in the capital Ankara.

The government ceremony in Ankara was accompanied by various events, including concerts, parades and fireworks across the country.

A military parade was held in Vatan Street in Istanbul in the early hours of the day. A 7-kilometer footrace dedicated to Republic Day was organized in the metropolis, beginning from the Galata Tower.

In the districts of Beşiktaş, Kadıköy and Kartal, people participated in kilometers-long “Republic Parades.”

Some 29 ships of the naval forces visited 29 ports on the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.

In the northern province of Samsun, a 1,919-meter-long Turkish flag was knitted.

Divers in the Alanya district of the southern province of Antalya unfurled a Turkish flag underwater.

On Oct. 29, 1923, Atatürk officially declared the name of the nation and proclaimed the country’s status as a republic.

A vote then took place in the Grand National Assembly, and Atatürk, a revolutionary statesman, was elected the first president of the Republic of Turkey by unanimous vote. Since then, Turkey celebrates Republic Day on Oct. 29 annually.

Foreign ministers, diplomats and international organizations congratulated Turkey on Republic Day.

The Foreign Ministry of North Cyprus marked the day on Twitter, sharing a photo.

Jeyhun Bayramov, the Azerbaijani foreign minister, shared a post on Twitter to congratulate Turkey on the anniversary of the republic.

“We remember with deep respect all our martyrs who died in the struggle for independence,” he wrote.

Also, marking the day, Hungary’s Ambassador to Turkey Viktor Matis said, “May the Turkish-Hungarian friendship last forever!”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated the Turkish people on the occasion.

Calling Turkey “an important NATO Ally and partner of the U.S.,” he stated that longstanding ties between the two countries are built upon strong cooperation in the fields of trade, diplomacy and security.

“We send best wishes as you celebrate this special occasion and look forward to expanding our partnership in the years to come,” Blinken said in a written statement.

Marking Republic Day on Twitter, the Spanish Embassy in Turkey said that the two countries continue working together to strengthen ties and improve the lives of citizens of Turkey and Spain.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics conveyed “congratulations to our Turkish allies and my good friend and colleague Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu celebrating Republic Day,” mentioning the Turkish foreign minister on Twitter.

“Today marks the 98th anniversary of the #RepublicDay of our strategic partner. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations and wholeheartedly wish success and prosperity to the friendly people of Turkey,” Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Twitter.

Norway’s Ambassador to Turkey Erling Skjonsberg also took to Twitter to extend his congratulations.

Meanwhile, posting a photo of a Turkish soldier, NATO said on Twitter: “Retweet to join us in celebrating our Ally #Turkey on Republic Day.”

Erdoğan reminds vow over 2023 goals on 98th anniversary of founding of Turkish Republic

President Erdoğan has stressed determination to achieve the 2023 goals of his government, visiting Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.

“As members of a heroic nation with a glorious past full of victories, we are determined to bring together the republic with its 2023 goals,” he wrote in the Anıtkabir memorial book.

“At a time when the entire humanity is struggling with serious crises due to the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey continues its development journey with its successes in export, employment, production and investment,” he stated.

On this “exceptional day” they are proud to celebrate the 98th anniversary of the republic, Erdoğan said, addressing Atatürk and added, “We once again commemorate your comrades-in-arms and our heroic martyrs with gratitude.”

“We are working day and night to strengthen our republic, which our martyrs entrusted to us at the cost of their lives, to increase its reputation and to make it one of the 10 most powerful economies in the world,” he added.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener, Vice President Fuat Oktay, members of the cabinet, the heads of high judicial bodies, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and military commanders also attended the ceremony at Anıtkabir.

Erdoğan later welcomed congratulations at a ceremony held at the presidency on the occasion of Republic Day.

In his message on Republic Day, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “Everybody put a tile on the roof of the first Assembly established in 1920. Men and women, young and old, they put their effort and hope, [those aged] seven to 70, and this country was established under that roof.”

“The way we succeeded that day together, we will succeed again today. We will establish a strengthened parliamentary system together,” he tweeted.

In a Twitter post, MHP leader Bahçeli said, “The great Turkish nation, who rejected the occupation of our homeland and opened the way to the Republic, is now focused on the goal of eradicating terrorism with the same faith and determination.”

“We know our Republic from the streets, from the schools, from the joy of our people... On the 98th year of our republic, I commemorate Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and our heroes of independence with respect, mercy and gratitude,” İYİ Party leader Akşener said in a video message.