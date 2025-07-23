Nation endures peak of sizzling July heat wave

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is grappling with the peak of an intense July heatwave, with searing temperatures, intense humidity and stifling air enveloping the nation, disrupting daily life and spurring many to seek relief.

In Istanbul, where nighttime temperatures dipped only to 27 degrees Celsius, residents found respite along the Bosphorus or in public parks.

Daytime temperatures soared to 40–41 degrees in several districts, rivaling the scorching conditions of Türkiye’s hottest cities.

In some parts, temperatures under direct sunlight reached 50 degrees, prompting warnings from health and meteorology experts.

"Stay indoors during the day," advised renowned meteorologist Professor Dr. Orhan Şen. "With the UV index at its peak, just five minutes outdoors can pose serious health risks, including heatstroke or cardiac issues."

In some cities, including the provinces of Aydın and Şanlıurfa, temperatures have exceeded 43 degrees in the shade, with the felt temperature reaching 50 degrees in some urban districts due to a combination of heat, humidity and urban heat island effects.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service warned that temperatures will remain well above seasonal norms, up to 12 degrees Celsius higher, until at least July 25.

Across the south, crowds also flocked to beaches despite extreme conditions.

In the southern city of Antalya, where the sea surface temperature was measured at 31 degrees and humidity reached 90 percent, even the coastal breeze offered no respite for sweltering residents.

"We can’t stand this heat anymore," 15-year-old Mehmet Ali Demir said. "We head to the sea, but even the water feels warm."

In Antalya, temperatures are forecast to hit 45 degrees by July 25, potentially matching the city’s all-time July heat record.

The heat wave has also raised concerns over public health.

Hospitals have reported a surge in cases of dehydration, heatstroke and foodborne illnesses.

Many of these cases are related to spoiled food and lack of hygiene in extreme heat, according to infectious disease specialist Dr. Fatma Eser. She warned people to pay close attention to especially hand hygiene.

Meanwhile, high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds have intensified the risk of forest fires.

A major blaze that broke out in Sakarya's Geyve district on July 20 has been partially contained after burning for four days and spreading to neighboring Bilecik.

Several villages were evacuated and at least three homes were destroyed.

In Kocaeli’s Gebze district, a nighttime fire on July 23 burned through seven hectares of woodland.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with approximately 61 wildfires recorded across Türkiye since July 4.