Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader

ANKARA

The six-party Nation Alliance’s government program is a “treason document” and aims at dragging Türkiye into a system in crisis, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said on Jan. 31.

Elaborating on the “Joint Consensus” program that the alliance will implement if it comes to power in the next elections, Bahçeli said “it is only a political emptiness that deceives, and in essence, clarifies the opposition” of the Nation Alliance against Türkiye.

“The joint treason document they call the ‘Joint Policies Memorandum of Understanding’ is the declaration of destruction. This text is an assurance given to separatism, a crippled step aimed at dragging Türkiye into a system in crisis, and a painful and monstrous imposition aimed at the peace and security of the nation,” Bahçeli said, addressing his party members.

The Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Republican People’s Party (CHP), İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party, the Democrat Party and the Future Party have been allied to introduce a “strengthened parliamentary system,” and announced their government program on Jan. 30.

The MHP leader also said the presidential candidacy of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is complying with the law and is legitimate. Recalling that Türkiye has adopted an executive government system in 2017, the MHP leader said Erdoğan has the right to be elected for two terms within the timeframe of the new administrative period.

“Claiming that the president, who used his powers for a while within the Presidential Government System, cannot be a candidate again, is a legally invalid and politically serious fault. The rule of being elected twice should be understood as being elected twice for the president who has these powers and responsibilities in the new system,” he stated.