  • October 22 2020 09:12:00

WASHINGTON
NASA to announce exciting discovery about Moon

NASA said on Oct. 21 that it will announce an "exciting" new discovery about the Moon from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) on Oct. 26. 

"This new discovery contributes to NASA’s efforts to learn about the Moon in support of deep space exploration," said the space agency.

The event will take place through a media teleconference at 12 p.m. EDT.

"Understanding the science of the Moon also helps piece together the broader history of the inner solar system," said the agency.

SOFIA is a modified Boeing 747SP aircraft that flies high in the atmosphere to provide its nearly 9-foot telescope with a clear view of the universe and objects in our solar system.

