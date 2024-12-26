NASA probe makes closest-ever pass by the Sun

NASA probe makes closest-ever pass by the Sun

WASHINGTON
NASA probe makes closest-ever pass by the Sun

NASA's pioneering Parker Solar Probe made history on Dec. 24, flying closer to the Sun than any other spacecraft, with its heat shield exposed to scorching temperatures topping 930 degrees Celsius.

Launched in August 2018, the spaceship is on a seven-year mission to deepen scientific understanding of our star and help forecast space-weather events that can affect life on Earth.

Tuesday's historic flyby should have occurred at precisely 11:53 am GMT, although mission scientists will have to wait until Dec. 27 for confirmation as they lose contact with the craft for several days due to its proximity to the Sun.

"Right now, Parker Solar Probe is flying closer to a star than anything has ever been before," at 6.1 million kilometers away, NASA official Nicky Fox said in a video on social media Tuesday morning.

"It is just a total 'yay, we did it,' moment."

If the distance between Earth and the Sun is the equivalent to the length of an American football field, the spacecraft should have been about four meters from the end zone at the moment of closest approach — known as perihelion.

"This is one example of NASA's bold missions, doing something that no one else has ever done before to answer long-standing questions about our universe," Parker Solar Probe program scientist Arik Posner said in a statement on Dec. 23.

"We can't wait to receive that first status update from the spacecraft and start receiving the science data in the coming weeks."

So effective is the heat shield that the probe's internal instruments remain near room temperature — around 29C — as it explores the Sun's outer atmosphere, called the corona.

Parker will also be moving at a blistering pace of around 690,000 kph, fast enough to fly from the U.S. capital Washington to Japan's Tokyo in under a minute.

"Parker will truly be returning data from uncharted territory," said Nick Pinkine, mission operations manager at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland.

"We're excited to hear back from the spacecraft when it swings back around the Sun."

By venturing into these extreme conditions, Parker has been helping scientists tackle some of the Sun's biggest mysteries: how solar wind originates, why the corona is hotter than the surface below, and how coronal mass ejections — massive clouds of plasma that hurl through space — are formed.

The Christmas Eve flyby is the first of three record-setting close passes, with the next two — on March 22 and June 19, 2025 — both expected to bring the probe back to a similarly close distance from the Sun.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Contractor arrested in deadly quake collapse

Contractor arrested in deadly quake collapse
LATEST NEWS

  1. Contractor arrested in deadly quake collapse

    Contractor arrested in deadly quake collapse

  2. Türkiye seeks cooperation with new Syrian gov't in terrorism fight

    Türkiye seeks cooperation with new Syrian gov't in terrorism fight

  3. Parliament delegation to visit notorious Syria prison

    Parliament delegation to visit notorious Syria prison

  4. Central Bank cuts policy rate by 250 bps to 47.5 percent

    Central Bank cuts policy rate by 250 bps to 47.5 percent

  5. Syrian forces target pro-Assad fighters after deadly clashes

    Syrian forces target pro-Assad fighters after deadly clashes
Recommended
Fire of Anatolia delivers spectacular performance at AKM

Fire of Anatolia delivers spectacular performance at AKM
Restoration to revive Roman bath complex in Ephesus

Restoration to revive Roman bath complex in Ephesus
Baby mammoth preserved for 50,000 years unveiled in Siberia

Baby mammoth preserved for 50,000 years unveiled in Siberia
Christopher Nolan’s next film based on ‘The Odyssey’

Christopher Nolan’s next film based on ‘The Odyssey’
Finnish youth learn to spot disinformation

Finnish youth learn to spot disinformation
Japan begins research to make Moon habitation reality

Japan begins research to make Moon habitation reality
WORLD Syrian forces target pro-Assad fighters after deadly clashes

Syrian forces target pro-Assad fighters after deadly clashes

Syria's security forces launched an operation on Thursday against pro-Assad "militias" in the western province of Tartus a day after deadly clashes with gunmen affiliated with the former government.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 250 bps to 47.5 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 250 bps to 47.5 percent

The Turkish Central Bank has lowered its key interest rate by 250 basis points to 47.5 percent, delivering the first cut in nearly two years.  
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿