NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

WASHINGTON
NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

The chance that an asteroid capable of wiping out a city will hit Earth in eight years has been cut in half to around 1.5 percent, according to new calculations from NASA.

The drop in odds had been widely anticipated by the global astronomical community, which now broadly expects the probability the asteroid will hit Earth on December 22, 2032 to fall down to zero.

For more than 24 hours, the asteroid did have the highest probability of hitting Earth — 3.1 percent — of such a big space rock in modern forecasting.

Updated calculations posted by NASA on late Feb. 19 said the odds of a direct hit had fallen to 1.5 percent.

The European Space Agency's separate calculations plunged to 1.38 percent.

Richard Moissl, head of the ESA's planetary defence office, told AFP this had been expected as the "uncertainty region" where the asteroid could strike starts to "slip off" Earth.

The percentage chance will likely still "wiggle slightly up and down a bit" but is now expected to soon fall below one percent, he added.

It is not clear whether that will happen before the James Webb Space Telescope turns its powerful gaze to the asteroid next month.

There is still an 0.8 percent chance that the asteroid will hit the Moon, according to NASA.

The asteroid, which is known as 2024 YR4, was first detected in December.

It is estimated to be around 40-90 meters wide, which would not cause a global catastrophe, but would still be capable of causing significant destruction to a city.

impact,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

    Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

  2. Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

    Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

  3. NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

    NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

  4. Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

    Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

  5. State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair

    State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair
Recommended
Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce
Bibas mother confirmed dead as Gaza hostage-prisoner swap set to go ahead

Bibas mother confirmed dead as Gaza hostage-prisoner swap set to go ahead
Trump says Zelensky and Putin must get together

Trump says Zelensky and Putin must 'get together'
UN says Syria economic recovery could take half a century

UN says Syria economic recovery could take half a century
Azerbaijan orders closure of BBC office in Baku

Azerbaijan orders closure of BBC office in Baku
Sweden investigating new Baltic Sea cable damage

Sweden investigating new Baltic Sea cable damage
WORLD Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Hamas paraded six Israeli hostages, some looking dazed and others elated, before cheering crowds at two meticulously recorded ceremonies in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
ECONOMY Business world faces radical changes with golden collars redefining it

Business world faces radical changes with 'golden collars' redefining it

Stellantis Türkiye Chief Commercial Officer Ayça Furth predicts significant transformations in the business landscape over the next five years.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿